When to bet

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Saturday 3pm

Tottenham v Manchester United

Sky Sports Main Event & Ultimate, Saturday 5.30pm

Manchester City v Newcastle

TNT Sports 1 & Ultimate, Saturday 8pm

Best bets

Bournemouth +5 corners on handicap

3pts 6-5 Hills

Oliver Skipp to have a shot

2pts 6-4

Yves Bissouma to have two or more shots

1pt 7-2 bet365

Kyle Walker to be shown a card

1pt 5-1 bet365

Anthony Gordon to be shown a card

1pt 14-5 Hills

Betting offers

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here

Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here

To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here

Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here

New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Player props preview

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Bournemouth racked up ten corners in their season opener against West Ham and that does not seem to be a fluke given the style of new manager Andoni Iraola.

His Rayo Vallecano side finished sixth and seventh in the rankings for corners in La Liga over the last two seasons, picking up more than Atletico Madrid in 2022-23.

The Cherries have been given a five-corner headstart on the handicap against Liverpool and that looks generous.

Wolverhampton v Brighton

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson opened his Premier League account for the season after coming off the bench against Luton and is likely to start against Wolves. He is 7-4 to score again.

Fulham v Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo scored for Brentford in their opener but he is also a key creative figure and registered eight assists last season. The forward is on corner-kick duties and could be of interest at 4-1 to record an assist.

Tottenham v Manchester United

Tottenham’s new style under Ange Postecoglou encourages attacking football, and two of their midfielders look overpriced to get in on the action.

Oliver Skipp scored twice against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly and the 6-4 for him just to have a shot against Manchester United looks overpriced.

Yves Bissouma had three attempts at goal against Brentford and the 7-2 about him having two or more shots is also worth taking.

Manchester City v Newcastle

Despite playing only 68 minutes against Aston Villa, Anthony Gordon was fouled a remarkable seven times and he could give Manchester City’s Kyle Walker major issues. The 5-1 about the right-back picking up a card looks too big.

Similarly, Gordon gave away four fouls of his own and 14-5 for the former Everton man to be carded stands out.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport