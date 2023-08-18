Liverpool v Bournemouth
Saturday 3pm
Tottenham v Manchester United
Sky Sports Main Event & Ultimate, Saturday 5.30pm
Manchester City v Newcastle
TNT Sports 1 & Ultimate, Saturday 8pm
Bournemouth +5 corners on handicap
3pts 6-5 Hills
Oliver Skipp to have a shot
2pts 6-4
Yves Bissouma to have two or more shots
1pt 7-2 bet365
Kyle Walker to be shown a card
1pt 5-1 bet365
Anthony Gordon to be shown a card
1pt 14-5 Hills
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Bournemouth racked up ten corners in their season opener against West Ham and that does not seem to be a fluke given the style of new manager Andoni Iraola.
His Rayo Vallecano side finished sixth and seventh in the rankings for corners in La Liga over the last two seasons, picking up more than Atletico Madrid in 2022-23.
The Cherries have been given a five-corner headstart on the handicap against Liverpool and that looks generous.
Wolverhampton v Brighton
Brighton’s Evan Ferguson opened his Premier League account for the season after coming off the bench against Luton and is likely to start against Wolves. He is 7-4 to score again.
Fulham v Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo scored for Brentford in their opener but he is also a key creative figure and registered eight assists last season. The forward is on corner-kick duties and could be of interest at 4-1 to record an assist.
Tottenham v Manchester United
Tottenham’s new style under Ange Postecoglou encourages attacking football, and two of their midfielders look overpriced to get in on the action.
Oliver Skipp scored twice against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly and the 6-4 for him just to have a shot against Manchester United looks overpriced.
Yves Bissouma had three attempts at goal against Brentford and the 7-2 about him having two or more shots is also worth taking.
Manchester City v Newcastle
Despite playing only 68 minutes against Aston Villa, Anthony Gordon was fouled a remarkable seven times and he could give Manchester City’s Kyle Walker major issues. The 5-1 about the right-back picking up a card looks too big.
Similarly, Gordon gave away four fouls of his own and 14-5 for the former Everton man to be carded stands out.
