Where to watch

Luton v Chelsea

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Ross Barkley to have two or more shots

2pts 17-20 Hills

Yoane Wissa to score at any time

1pt 7-2 bet365, Boyles

Diogo Dalot to be shown a card

1pt 7-2 general

Premier League player props preview

Luton v Chelsea

Luton’s results have improved dramatically and the performances of Ross Barkley in midfield have had a huge bearing on the Hatters' upturn in form.

The 30-year-old appears to be relishing his all-action role and is averaging 2.38 shots per 90 minutes for Luton this season.

Barkley could come back to haunt his former club Chelsea in Saturday's early kick-off at Kenilworth Road, where the midfielder can be backed to register at least two shots, something he has achieved in six of his last nine games.

Two of the exceptions in that spell were against Manchester City and Arsenal but Chelsea aren't at that pair's level currently.

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Yoane Wissa grabbed a consolation for Brentford in the Bees' 4-1 defeat against Wolves and he looks a decent price to get on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Eagles have lost five of their last eight matches and both teams will be desperate to turn around their recent poor form which has left them looking nervously over their shoulders.

Wissa has an expected-goals tally of 5.8 this season but has scored just four times, so with greater efficiency he could fill the gap left by the injured Bryan Mbeumo.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Nottingham Forest caused Newcastle countless problems on the break in their 3-1 win over the Magpies in midweek.

The Tricky Trees are unlikely to deviate too much from that plan when they welcome Manchester United to the City Ground, and Forest’s wide players will be key to any success they have.

Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi can be difficult for opposition full-backs to contain and Diogo Dalot looks a strong candidate to be shown a card in Nottingham.

Dalot has been deployed on either side of United's defence this season and has been cautioned five times in the Premier League.

Another yellow could be forthcoming for the Portuguese against Forest's tricky wingers.

