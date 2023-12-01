Saturday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
Where to watch
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday
Newcastle v Manchester United
TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday
Best bets
Over 4.5 cards in Arsenal v Wolves
2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power
Yoane Wissa to score at any time
1pt 7-4 bet365
Gustavo Hamer to have two or more shots
2pts Evs BoyleSports
Marcus Rashford to score or assist
2pts 2-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Player props preview
Arsenal v Wolves
Wolves manager Gary O’Neill has made his displeasure with referees clear recently, but his side will need to improve their discipline if they are to be successful this season.
Only Chelsea have picked up more cards than Wolves’ tally of 46, which is in part due to their increased focus on pressing this term.
Wanderers face a daunting trip to Arsenal on Saturday and they could fall foul of referee Peter Bankes.
Six of Wolves' last seven Premier League games have featured at least five cards and a repeat seems likely at the Emirates.
Brentford v Luton
Yoane Wissa has been one of the biggest expected-goals underperformers in this season's Premier League but he could begin to set the record straight against Luton.
Expected-goals models suggest that Wissa should have bagged five league goals this term, but he has actually found the back of the net on three occasions.
A Luton defence who have conceded 23 goals in 13 matches could present Wissa with the perfect opportunity to start taking his chances.
Burnley v Sheffield United
Gustavo Hamer has been a small glimmer of hope in what has been a demoralising season for Sheffield United.
The former Coventry midfielder has been deployed in a more advanced role of late and has recorded 16 shots this term, more than any other Blades player.
United face a Burnley side who have on average allowed 14.7 shots per 90 minutes this season, so Hamer should fancy his chances of registering at least two at Turf Moor.
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Anthony Elanga has shone for Nottingham Forest in recent matches.
The former Manchester United man has scored in each of his last two appearances and is 15-4 make it three goals on the spin against the Toffees.
Newcastle v Manchester United
Injuries are beginning to take a toll on Newcastle and Manchester United ahead of their showdown at St James' Park.
Newcastle may have to field the same 11 who have started their last two games as their injury crisis show no sign of relenting.
Fatigue is likely to be a factor and a fresh Marcus Rashford could take advantage.
The England striker should be raring to go after being suspended for the Red Devils' Champions League draw with Galatasaray.
Rashford’s pace could expose any weary Toon legs and he is fancied to score or assist against the Magpies, something he has done ten times in the pair's last 12 meetings.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Published on 1 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 15:02, 1 December 2023
- Newcastle v Man Utd Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 team-by-team guide
- Nottingham Forest v Everton Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Toffees' troubles could intensify
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Premier League sign-up betting offer: get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for Newcastle v Man United
- Newcastle v Man Utd Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 team-by-team guide
- Nottingham Forest v Everton Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Toffees' troubles could intensify
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Premier League sign-up betting offer: get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for Newcastle v Man United