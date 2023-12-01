Where to watch

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Newcastle v Manchester United

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 4.5 cards in Arsenal v Wolves

2pts 5-6 Betfair , Paddy Power

Yoane Wissa to score at any time

1pt 7-4 bet365

Gustavo Hamer to have two or more shots

2pts Evs BoyleSports

Marcus Rashford to score or assist

2pts 2-1 Betfair , Paddy Power

Player props preview

Arsenal v Wolves

Wolves manager Gary O’Neill has made his displeasure with referees clear recently, but his side will need to improve their discipline if they are to be successful this season.

Only Chelsea have picked up more cards than Wolves’ tally of 46, which is in part due to their increased focus on pressing this term.

Wanderers face a daunting trip to Arsenal on Saturday and they could fall foul of referee Peter Bankes.

Six of Wolves' last seven Premier League games have featured at least five cards and a repeat seems likely at the Emirates.

Brentford v Luton

Yoane Wissa has been one of the biggest expected-goals underperformers in this season's Premier League but he could begin to set the record straight against Luton.

Expected-goals models suggest that Wissa should have bagged five league goals this term, but he has actually found the back of the net on three occasions.

A Luton defence who have conceded 23 goals in 13 matches could present Wissa with the perfect opportunity to start taking his chances.

Burnley v Sheffield United

Gustavo Hamer has been a small glimmer of hope in what has been a demoralising season for Sheffield United.

The former Coventry midfielder has been deployed in a more advanced role of late and has recorded 16 shots this term, more than any other Blades player.

United face a Burnley side who have on average allowed 14.7 shots per 90 minutes this season, so Hamer should fancy his chances of registering at least two at Turf Moor.

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Anthony Elanga has shone for Nottingham Forest in recent matches.

The former Manchester United man has scored in each of his last two appearances and is 15-4 make it three goals on the spin against the Toffees.

Newcastle v Manchester United

Injuries are beginning to take a toll on Newcastle and Manchester United ahead of their showdown at St James' Park.

Newcastle may have to field the same 11 who have started their last two games as their injury crisis show no sign of relenting.

Fatigue is likely to be a factor and a fresh Marcus Rashford could take advantage.

The England striker should be raring to go after being suspended for the Red Devils' Champions League draw with Galatasaray.

Rashford’s pace could expose any weary Toon legs and he is fancied to score or assist against the Magpies, something he has done ten times in the pair's last 12 meetings.

