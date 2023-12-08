Where to watch

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Bournemouth seem to finally be clicking under Andoni Iraola, winning three of their last four games and drawing 2-2 with high-flying Aston Villa in the other.

One of the keys to their improved performances has been the effectiveness of winger Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghanaian has seven shots on target in his last four matches and now averages 1.74 shots on target per 90 minutes, one of the best tallies in the Premier League.

Semenyo appears to have nailed down the starting spot on the right flank for the Cherries and is fancied for another shot on target when his team visit Manchester United.

Only six teams have allowed more shots on target than the Red Devils’ 71 this term.

Brighton v Burnley

Only Sheffield United have conceded more goals than Burnley’s 33 this season and they could be in danger of leaking more when they visit Brighton.

The Seagulls have netted 32 times despite their heavy rotation this term.

Joao Pedro has already developed into a key player for Roberto De Zerbi’s side and is fancied to get on the scoresheet against the Clarets.

The former Watford forward has ten goals in the time he has played in all competitions this season, which is the equivalent of 13.2 games across starting and substitute appearances.

Pedro is also Brighton’s penalty taker so looks a likely route to goal against a team that have conceded at least three goals on six occasions this season.

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Table-toppers Arsenal visit Aston Villa in what looks set to be a blockbuster clash in the late kick-off.

Kai Havertz’s role at the Gunners has become clearer as time has gone on - he is often used as an out ball for Mikel Arteta’s team - meaning he can get into physical battles with central defenders.

That, coupled with his sometimes clumsy tackling, means that Havertz has been booked four times already in nine Premier League starts for Arsenal.

The German looks a big price to add to that tally as his physicality gives him a crucial role in this matchup.

Bukayo Saka has once again been at the heart of the Gunners’ attacking output this season with five goals and six assists.

The forward is fancied to score or register an assist in what looks likely to be a high-scoring affair.

