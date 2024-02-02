Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

When to bet/where to watch

Everton v Tottenham

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Newcastle v Luton

3pm Saturday

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Richarlison to score at any time

2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Anthony Gordon to score or assist

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ben Brereton Diaz to have two or more shots

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Everton v Tottenham

Richarlison was a hero at Goodison Park not too long ago but the Brazilian could come back to haunt his former club when Tottenham visit Everton in Saturday's early kick-off.

The 26-year-old has relished his increased responsibility during Heung-Min Son’s Asian Cup stint, scoring seven goals in his last seven Premier League games.

The striker is perfectly suited to Ange Postecoglou’s system, not getting involved in build-up play as much and operating between the posts.

Spurs have scored at least twice in their last seven league games and Richarlison could add to his strong recent record with another.

Newcastle v Luton

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are struggling with injuries as Newcastle host Luton on Saturday, meaning Anthony Gordon is likely to be deployed as their central striker.

The former Everton man has impressed in glimpses in that position and can play a leading role for the Magpies against the Hatters.

Gordon has seven goals and five assists in the league and is fancied to add to that tally playing through the middle.

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Ben Brereton Diaz has always been willing to shoot at goal and that has not changed in his short time with Sheffield United.

The forward is averaging 4.05 shots per 90 minutes for the Blades and while that is a small sample size, he averaged 2.76 and 2.88 in his last two full seasons in the Championship.

Aston Villa allowed 14 shots against Newcastle in midweek and Brereton Diaz looks well placed to attempt at least two in this one.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.