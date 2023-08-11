Where to watch

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

12.30pm Saturday, TNT Sports 1

Newcastle v Aston Villa

5.30pm Saturday, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Best bets

Ryan Yates to be shown a card

2pts 3-1 Hills

Jaidon Anthony to be shown a card

1pt 7-1 bet365

Kaoru Mitoma to score or register an assist

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Joelinton to be shown a card

2pts 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm Saturday

Nottingham Forest took just eight points from a possible 57 on the road last season and could be in for another long afternoon as they visit Arsenal.

With an increased crackdown expected by referees on time wasting and other ill discipline, the Tricky Trees’ Ryan Yates looks a big price to pick up a card.

The midfielder was booked five times in 21 starts last season but comfortably topped Forest’s most fouls committed with 50 and had one of the highest fouls-per-90 minutes rates in the league.

The 3-1 available about him being shown a card is tempting given he is 6-4 elsewhere.

Bournemouth v West Ham, 3pm Saturday

Bournemouth have a number of injury concerns before this clash with West Ham, particularly at right-back.

New singing Max Aarons arrived on Thursday so may not be rushed into the starting line-up. In that case it may be worth taking a chance on Jaidon Anthony to pick up a card at 7-1.

The left-winger has filled in at right-back in pre-season and could be vulnerable playing out of position .

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace, 3pm Saturday

Crystal Palace may look to Jeffrey Schlupp on the left flank in this clash after the departure of Wilf Zaha and the injury to Michael Olise, and he is a big price 8-1 to find the net.

Brighton v Luton, 3pm Saturday

The dynamism and trickery of Kaoru Mitoma caused plenty of Premier League defences issues last season as he scored seven goals and registered five assists in 24 starts.

The 10-11 about Mitoma scoring or register an assist is eyecatching against a Luton defence that may struggle to contain the Seagulls.

Everton v Fulham, 3pm Saturday

This looks set to be an attritional affair between two teams who will not be at full strength and it could become feisty, so getting odds-against about five or more cards looks more than fair.

Newcastle v Aston Villa, 5.30pm Saturday

Only Joao Palhinha was booked more time than Joelinton’s tally of 12 cards in the Premier League last season and if the clampdown that referees have promised comes, he could be overpriced at 11-4 to be shown a card.

With Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes likely to line up alongside him, Joelinton looks set to play the role of enforcer.

