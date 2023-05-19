Where to watch

Tottenham v Brentford

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

Best bets

Yoane Wissa to score at any time

2pts 15-4 bet365

Cristian Romero to be shown a card

2pts 13-5 bet365

Over 4.5 cards in Wolves v Everton

2pts 11-10 general

A sending off in Wolves v Everton

1pt 5-1 bet365

Philip Billing to score at any time

1pt 11-2 bet365

Player props preview

Ivan Toney’s suspension is likely to lead to much more game time for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and the forward rewarded Thomas Frank’s faith with a goal against West Ham last week.

The 26-year-old had five shots in that game, three of which were on target, and looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet when the Bees visit Tottenham.

Wissa now has six goals in 14 starts this season and is likely to shoulder the attacking weight now that Toney is out for the foreseeable future.

Against a Spurs side who have conceded 17 goals in their last six matches, the 15-4 about the Brentford forward finding the net catches the eye.

In the same game Cristian Romero is a tempting price to be shown a card. While it may not be the most original selection there is still a bit of juice in Romero’s odds considering his aggressive defending.

Only two players have picked up more yellow cards than Romero this season and the Spurs defender has acquired 11 bookings in 26 starts. The 13-5 about the central defender being shown a card stands out.

Another game that could see plenty of cards is Everton’s trip to Wolves.

The Toffees will be desperate for a win and won’t be afraid to put their boot in as they scrap for points in the relegation battle.

Wolves and Everton both rank in the top four for yellow cards this season with 80 and 79 and three of the home team’s last four matches have featured five cards or more.

The 11-10 about over 4.5 cards in this clash stands out in what looks set to be a combative affair.

Wolves have also received the most red cards in the division with six and only one referee has sent off more players than David Coote, who is in charge for this clash, so a small play on a dismissal in the match at 5-1 is recommended.

Bournemouth have been tough opponents for anyone at home this season and could cause issues for Manchester United today.

Philip Billing is the Cherries’ top scorer this season with seven goals and could be putting himself in the shop window with just a year left on his contract.

The imposing midfielder is 11-2 to get on the scoresheet and that looks too big for one of the home team’s primary goalscoring threats.

