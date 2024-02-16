Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet

Liverpool v Brentford

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Newcastle v Bournemouth

3pm Saturday

Tottenham v Wolves

3pm Saturday

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Neal Maupay to be shown a card

1pt 9-2 bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to score or register an assist

2pts 9-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Richarlison to score at any time

2pts 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Axel Disasi to be shown a card

1pt 10-3 Hills

Player props preview

Liverpool v Brentford

Neal Maupay has relished his pantomime villain role in recent weeks, making a nuisance of himself against Tottenham, Manchester City and Wolves, picking up a yellow card in two of those three games.

That will have increased the attention on any antics the Brentford forward decides to pull in the early kick-off against Liverpool and he looks a big price to be shown a card.

Maupay has five cautions in ten Premier League starts this season and Thomas Frank clearly does not discourage the striker from his behaviour.

The Bees may see it as a way to ruffle the feathers of a home side who will be frustrated at once again facing a 12.30pm kick-off.

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Newcastle have made an interesting tactical switch in recent weeks, beginning in the game against Luton and continuing in their victory over Nottingham Forest.

Bruno Guimaraes has been shifted into a more attacking role, with Lewis Miley dropping deeper in midfield, and the Magpies have reaped the rewards.

The Brazilian has two goals and an assist in those two games and looks a big price to continue his strong attacking output.

Eddie Howe’s side often rely on Guimaraes to play a quick one-two with the team’s wide forwards, likely to be Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron here, and this could be a route to goal for the hosts.

Take the midfielder to score or register an assist in this one.

Tottenham v Wolves

Richarlison is uniquely suited to Ange Postecoglou’s system at Tottenham as he is not required to become involved in build-up and operates between the posts, with the task of finishing the chances his team provides him.

The 26-year-old has nine goals in his last nine Premier League games and can continue his red-hot streak against Wolves today.

Even when he blanked last time out against Brighton, the Brazilian took four shots so expect him to find the scoresheet in this clash.

Manchester City v Chelsea

Chelsea have struggled to be compact in the Premier League this season, often leaving their defence exposed.

That could be a major issue for Axel Disasi, who has been booked six times in the Premier League already this season.

Only Nicolas Jackson has received more cautions and defending against Erling Haaland is an unenviable task. The Frenchman looks a strong card candidate.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.