Where to watch

Newcastle v Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Ansu Fati to score at any time

1pt 12-5 bet365

Alex Scott to be shown a card

1pt 17-10 Hills

Bukayo Saka to score or register an assist

2pts 8-5 Betfair , Paddy Power

Anthony Gordon to score or register an assist

2pts 11-5 Betfair , Paddy Power

Player props preview

Everton v Brighton

It is surprising that a player of Ansu Fati’s quality is yet to start for Brighton in the Premier League – but the Barcelona loanee may get his first chance from the off against Everton on Saturday.

Fati has made the most of his fleeting opportunities for the Seagulls since his move from Catalonia, scoring two goals in just 180 minutes of league action and also in a Europa League win over Ajax.

The last three meetings between Brighton and Everton have produced 16 goals and while Saturday's meeting may not keep up with that scoring rate, there should still be plenty of goalmouth action.

Brighton will be fresh after not playing in midweek - Everton were in EFL Cup action - and Fati wil be raring to prove he should be given a starting berth. Take the Spaniard to get on the scoresheet at Goodison Park.

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Alex Scott has only recently returned from injury for Bournemouth but it has been evident why the Cherries splashed the cash on the former Bristol City midfielder in the summer.

The impressive 20-year-old may start start against champions Manchester City but he could demonstrate another side to his game at the Etihad - his tendency to attract the attention of the referee.

Scott was booked ten times for Bristol City in the Championship last season and has already been cautioned twice in three games for Bournemouth.

Unsurprisingly, teams playing Manchester City have picked up a league-high 37 boookings in ten games this term and Scott could be the latest to be cautioned against the champions.

Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle’s blockbuster clash with Arsenal rounds out Saturday's top-flight action and two English wingers could have a major say on its outcome.

Bukayo Saka has already netted five times and registered five assists in 12 starts in all competitions this season, and there is a strong possibility that the Arsenal star will add to that tally at St James’ Park.

Saka is one of Arsenal’s penalty takers - he has netted twice from the spot this season - and he is fancied to score or lay on a goal for the Gunners on Tyneside.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is another player who can influence the destination of the points.

The former Everton forward has scored three goals and made two assists in nine Premier League matches this term and helped create two of the Magpies’ goals in their midweek cup win at Manchester United with intelligent runs off the ball.

Alongside Saka, he is a likely candidate to score or assist a goal in Saturday's evening kick-off.

