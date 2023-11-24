Where to watch

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 12.30pm Saturday

Brentford v Arsenal

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Bernardo Silva to be shown a card

2pts 7-2 Hills

Joelinton to score at any time

2pts 5-1 general

Bryan Mbeumo to score or register an assist

2pts 7-4 Paddy Power , Betfair

Betting offers

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here

here Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

here Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here

here To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here

Ladbrokes here Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here

Coral here New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Player props preview

Manchester City v Liverpool

There have been a number of injury concerns and team news question marks before Manchester City’s blockbuster clash with Liverpool but one thing that seems certain is that Pep Guardiola will rely on the versatile Bernardo Silva.

With midfield candidates John Stones and Mateo Kovacic injured it looks as though Silva will be stationed alongside Rodri in the middle of the park.

The Citizens were uncharacteristically open against Chelsea last time out and cannot afford to repeat that against this new-look Liverpool outfit.

Silva was booked 12 times in all competitions last season and looks a candidate for a card again in what looks likely to be a fierce midfield battle.

Newcastle v Chelsea

Newcastle are another team with a plethora of injuries and they may have to play Anthony Gordon or Joelinton as a central striker, with Callum Wilson out and Alexander Isak unlikely to be rushed back with a crucial visit to PSG on the horizon.

Joelinton is yet to open his account for the Magpies this term but scored eight times last season and should have a major attacking role in this clash.

The Brazilian’s prowess in the air also makes him a big danger against a Chelsea side who are not the best in that area.

Take Joelinton to get himself on the scoresheet in a game that may play to his strengths.

Brentford v Arsenal

Matches between Brentford and Arsenal have taken on an extra edge in recent years, particularly after comments made by Ivan Toney.

The striker has since been linked with the Gunners but the Bees may not feel his absence too sharply as replacement Bryan Mbeumo is filling in well.

The 25-year-old has six goals and two assists this season and is also the home side’s penalty-taker in Toney’s absence.

Expect the Cameroonian, who scored for his national team last week, to have a big say in this match and add to his tally of goals and assists for the season.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport