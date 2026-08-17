Replacing Rodri: How can Manchester City deal with the absence of their midfield maestro?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The red confetti had barely been swept up after Arsenal’s 3-0 humbling of Manchester City in the Community Shield final on Sunday when it was announced that City’s midfield stalwart Rodri would be departing for Barcelona.

In a summer in which the Citizens have also lost Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, it was a hammer blow.

New boss Enzo Maresca will start the new campaign without three of his most senior players, including 2024 Ballon D’Or winner Rodri.

Since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2019, the Spaniard has helped the club to four Premier League titles, five domestic cups and a first Champions League crown.

Injuries have dogged the latter part of his career at City though, and he started just 18 Premier League games over the last two seasons.

After winning four of the five titles following his arrival, his team lost out to Liverpool and then Arsenal in large part due to his continued absence over the last two campaigns.

Now the side are faced with the unenviable task of replacing the player who won the Golden Ball at this summer’s World Cup.

One of the key reasons that replacing Rodri will be difficult is his sheer influence on games. Over the last five years, Manchester City have won 92 of their 127 Premier League games with Rodri and 37 of their 62 without him. That is a 72 per cent win percentage with the Spaniard and a 59 per cent record in his absence.

The 30-year-old ranked in the top ten for touches in all of his first five seasons in the league before the injury-blighted last two, topping the charts for touches in 2023-24.

He made the most passes of any player in the Premier League in both 2020-21 and 2023-24 and never finished outside the top three on that front in his first five campaigns.

Off the ball, he is a relentless tackler and was an expert at walking the line between committing a foul and getting away with it.

On paper, the addition of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest could fill the high-volume role that Rodri occupied. The England midfielder led the Premier League in touches and ranked fourth in total passes last season.

However, the former Forest man was one of several City players to struggle against Arsenal, managing 54 touches as he was played higher on the pitch than many expected by Maresca.

The Citizens look certain to enter the transfer market as they look to replace their midfield linchpin, and moves for Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez have been mooted.

Bouaddi’s role was certainly different from that of Rodri’s last season, when he averaged just 34.74 successful passes per game compared with 86.73 for the Man City midfielder.

He averaged more touches in the opposition box, interceptions and dribbles per game than Rodri but would not be a plug-in-and-play replacement for the departing star.

Fernandez is another player who typically plays in a more advanced role, meaning that even if either or both of those two players come in, Anderson looks on paper to be the likeliest solution to City’s midfield issues. Whether Maresca thinks so is another matter altogether.

BUY THE BIG KICK-OFF NOW

Make sure to pick up a copy of The Big Kick-Off , your ultimate guide to the 2026-27 football season featuring unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts plus all the odds, stats and more.

Click here to order a paper copy from the Racing Post shop, or click here to download the PDF version.

Read more football predictions:

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying: Talented Talisca can stay on the goal trail

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Steve Davies

EFL Trophy 2026-27 predictions: outright, matches and odds

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.?