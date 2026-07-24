Premier League Transfers 2026-27: James Milton analyses seven of the biggest deals

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Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, £116m

It's a huge fee for a midfielder with only two full seasons of Premier League football on his CV but Anderson has the combative and creative qualities to flourish in Manchester.

The 23-year-old was excellent for England at the World Cup and he needs to hit the ground running at City as Real Madrid target Rodri requires back surgery.

Newcastle were understandably reluctant to sell Anderson to Nottingham Forest two summers ago and he should avoid the fate of Euro 2020 finalist Kalvin Phillips, whose career stalled after joining City in 2022.

Verdict

Should be a success but cannot afford a World Cup hangover

Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa to Chelsea, £117m

Chelsea need more attacking output from their wide players and Rogers, who can play on the left wing or as a number ten, contributed 14 goals and 11 assists for Aston Villa last term.

It is a spectacular deal for Villa, who bought Rogers for just £8m from Middlesbrough in January 2024. However, the rapid turnover of players and managers at Chelsea could complicate things for the British-record signing.

Blues boss Xabi Alonso must identify an attacking balance that suits Rogers and fellow Manchester City graduate Cole Palmer and Chelsea's massive investment is not certain to pay off.

Verdict

Hard to live up to the price tag, especially if Alonso flops at Stamford Bridge

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle to Tottenham, £100m

After narrowly avoiding relegation, Spurs were desperate to upgrade their midfield and the classy, tough-tackling Tonali had two impressive seasons for Newcastle.

Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup means Tonali should be fresh for the start of the season although his 42 Premier League and Champions League starts in 2025-26 yielded only one goal and three assists.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi will demand more attacking impact from his £100m compatriot.

Verdict

Doubts over the fee, but is coming into his prime at 26

Mateus Fernandes

West Ham to Tottenham, £85m

The Spurs spending spree started with Fernandes's arrival from West Ham and he marked his pre-season debut against MK Dons with a cracking volley.

The 22-year-old caught the eye for the relegated Hammers last term, starting 35 of their 38 league games, and he brings some much-needed style and swagger to Tottenham's attack.

Verdict

Classy attacker needs a solid system to bring out the best in him

Christos Tzolis

Club Brugge to Arsenal, £34m

Arsenal left-winger Gabriel Martinelli scored only one league goal in 2025-26 and Greek international Tzolis should provide a more direct threat for the champions.

He struck 24 times in two Belgian Pro League campaigns for Club Brugge and scored three goals in six World Cup qualifiers, averaging 3.7 shots per game.

Verdict

Unproven at Premier League level but should sharpen up Arsenal's open-play attacking

Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa to Manchester United, £35m

Tielemans is a proven Premier League performer who starred in Villa's Europa League triumph and inspired Belgium's amazing World Cup comeback against Senegal in the round of 32.

He can excel as a deep-lying playmaker, alongside either Kobbie Mainoo or Andrey Santos, although it is slightly concerning that he missed 23 games last term due to calf and ankle injuries.

Verdict

Ideal short-term signing for a modest fee

Johan Manzambi

Freiburg to Aston Villa, £59.5m

Manzambi was in the running for Fifa's Young Player Award at the World Cup before injury ruled him out of Switzerland's last-16 and quarter-final ties.

He was superb for Freiburg, who lost to Aston Villa in last season's Europa League final, and his pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal should help him thrive in England.

Verdict

A thrilling talent who relished the big occasion at the World Cup

Best of the rest

Harry Wilson looks a smart signing for Leeds on a free transfer from Fulham although he outperformed his expected-goals figure significantly when scoring ten Premier League goals last season.

Promoted Ipswich have signed Fulham centre-back Issa Diop, who started all five of Morocco's World Cup matches, and Brighton spent a club-record £46m on highly rated Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic, 19.

In Europe, £60m striker Goncalo Ramos should be the main man for Milan after spending much of his career on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal.

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Football accumulator tips for Friday, July 24: Back our acca at 7-1

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