Premier League Transfers 2026-27: Expert analysis on the latest and biggest deals

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Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace to Chelsea, £51m

It is no surprise Chelsea have spent big on a defender. They conceded 52 Premier League goals last season, have lost Marc Cucurella and fitness concerns surrounding Reece James and Levi Colwill continue to plague them.

In a rare move for the big-spending Blues, they have prioritised quality over potential. Maxence Lacroix is the first player they have paid a fee for since 2022, and he looks a smart addition at the back.

The pacy Frenchman has been one of the Premier League's standout centre-backs since joining Crystal Palace in 2024, with his blend of speed and power making him a formidable opponent.

Having been a part of France's 2026 World Cup squad, Lacroix has experience which should help a young Chelsea squad, while his proficiency in a back three suggests that will be the system new Blues boss Xabi Alonso starts the season with.

Verdict

Immediately becomes Chelsea's best centre-back and looks a great fit for Alonso's system [Jamie Griffith]

Daizen Maeda

Celtic to Ipswich, £10m

No Ipswich striker scored more than 11 Championship goals last season, so it makes sense they have added quality to their frontline in Daizen Maeda.

The Japanese forward scored 58 goals in 171 Scottish Premiership games for Celtic and brings clever movement, versatility and relentless pressing to a Tractor Boys side who will be battling for survival.

Translating that form into a much harder Premier League could prove difficult, although one goal in three 2026 World Cup appearances suggests he may be able to step it up.

Verdict

Ability to play across the frontline and endless energy should make him a vital cog in survival bid, even if he is less prolific in England [JG]

Aladji Bamba

Monaco to Newcastle, £35.5m

Newcastle's summer exodus has already resulted in the departure of Sandro Tonali and with Bruno Guimaraes potentially following the Italian out the door, the Magpies have had to splash the cash on a midfielder.

That midfielder represents a risk, though, with Aladji Bamba having just 25 first-team appearances under his belt.

The 20-year-old made his Monaco debut only last season but immediately caught the eye thanks to an immense ability to regain possession, with his 9.06 duels (aerial and ground combined) won per 90 minutes being higher than any other player in the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign.

Bamba is also capable in possession, creating 0.7 chances per 90 minutes in Ligue 1, and Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle is sure to make the like-for-like Tonali replacement a key part of his system.

Verdict

Young midfielder who can do it all and should lessen the impact of Tonali's departure [JG]

Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea to Aston Villa, loan

Once a player of immense potential, Alejandro Garnacho's career has stagnated and then some since breaking through at Manchester United.

A £40 million move to Chelsea did not revive his career, with one goal in 24 appearances and plenty of missed chances frustrating fans and teammates alike, and it is no guarantee this switch to Aston Villa will go any better.

It is a loan with an obligation to buy but if Villa's last two similar moves for wingers are anything to go by, that purchase will not be made as Harvey Elliott rotted on the Villa Park bench and Jadon Sancho was occasionally effective while doing very little in the main.

Unai Emery demands hard work from his players, so it is hard to see an often-lazy Garnacho becoming one of his favourites, and the Argentinian's career regression looks set to go on.

Verdict

Has been an ineffective winger for a long while now and Villa really could have done better [JG]

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will hope he can get Alejandro back to his best Credit: Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, £116m

It's a huge fee for a midfielder with only two full seasons of Premier League football on his CV but Anderson has the combative and creative qualities to flourish in Manchester.

The 23-year-old was excellent for England at the World Cup and he needs to hit the ground running at City as Real Madrid target Rodri requires back surgery.

Newcastle were understandably reluctant to sell Anderson to Nottingham Forest two summers ago and he should avoid the fate of Euro 2020 finalist Kalvin Phillips, whose career stalled after joining City in 2022.

Verdict

Should be a success but cannot afford a World Cup hangover [James Milton]

Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa to Chelsea, £117m

Chelsea need more attacking output from their wide players and Rogers, who can play on the left wing or as a number ten, contributed 14 goals and 11 assists for Aston Villa last term.

It is a spectacular deal for Villa, who bought Rogers for just £8m from Middlesbrough in January 2024. However, the rapid turnover of players and managers at Chelsea could complicate things for the British-record signing.

Blues boss Xabi Alonso must identify an attacking balance that suits Rogers and fellow Manchester City graduate Cole Palmer and Chelsea's massive investment is not certain to pay off.

Verdict

Hard to live up to the price tag, especially if Alonso flops at Stamford Bridge [JM]

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle to Tottenham, £100m

After narrowly avoiding relegation, Spurs were desperate to upgrade their midfield and the classy, tough-tackling Tonali had two impressive seasons for Newcastle.

Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup means Tonali should be fresh for the start of the season although his 42 Premier League and Champions League starts in 2025-26 yielded only one goal and three assists.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi will demand more attacking impact from his £100m compatriot.

Verdict

Doubts over the fee, but he is coming into his prime at 26 [JM]

Mateus Fernandes

West Ham to Tottenham, £85m

The Spurs spending spree started with Fernandes's arrival from West Ham and he marked his pre-season debut against MK Dons with a cracking volley.

The 22-year-old caught the eye for the relegated Hammers last term, starting 35 of their 38 league games, and he brings some much-needed style and swagger to Tottenham's attack.

Verdict

Classy midfielder needs a solid system to bring out the best in him [JM]

Christos Tzolis

Club Brugge to Arsenal, £34m

Arsenal left-winger Gabriel Martinelli scored only one league goal in 2025-26 and Greek international Tzolis should provide a more direct threat for the champions.

He struck 24 times in two Belgian Pro League campaigns for Club Brugge and scored three goals in six World Cup qualifiers, averaging 3.7 shots per game.

Verdict

Unproven at Premier League level but should sharpen up Arsenal's open-play attacking [JM]

Christos Tzolis brings something new to Premier League champions Arsenal Credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa to Manchester United, £35m

Youri Tielemans is a proven Premier League performer who starred in Villa's Europa League triumph and inspired Belgium's amazing World Cup comeback against Senegal in the round of 32.

He can excel as a deep-lying playmaker, alongside either Kobbie Mainoo or Andrey Santos, although it is slightly concerning that he missed 23 games last term due to calf and ankle injuries.

Verdict

Ideal short-term signing for a modest fee [JM]

Johan Manzambi

Freiburg to Aston Villa, £59.5m

Manzambi was in the running for Fifa's Young Player Award at the World Cup before injury ruled him out of Switzerland's last-16 and quarter-final ties.

He was superb for Freiburg, who lost to Aston Villa in last season's Europa League final, and his pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal should help him thrive in England.

Verdict

A thrilling talent who relished the big occasion at the World Cup [JM]

Best of the rest

Harry Wilson looks a smart signing for Leeds on a free transfer from Fulham although he outperformed his expected-goals figure significantly when scoring ten Premier League goals last season.

Promoted Ipswich have been busy, signing Fulham centre-back Issa Diop, who started all five of Morocco's World Cup matches, giant goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, Leicester winger Abdul Fatawu and Brazilian striker Emersonn, as well as Maeda.

Brighton spent a club-record £46m on highly rated Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic, 19, and will be on the hunt for a new striker as Danny Welbeck has departed for Chelsea.

In Europe, £60m striker Goncalo Ramos should be the main man for Milan after spending much of his career on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal while the Rossoneri's rivals, Inter, have added England and Manchester City defender John Stones to their stern backline.

Championship side West Ham have lost another key man following Crysencio Summerville's move to Al-Hilal. They have the funds to splash the cash but even they may not spend more on a single player than Middlesbrough, whose move for Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear could be worth more than £20 million.

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