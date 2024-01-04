Premier League relegation predictions, betting odds and tips: Luton can prolong their top-flight stay

Already advised

Premier League relegation predictions

The Premier League’s three promoted clubs are all odds-on to face the drop come May - but pre-season relegation favourites Luton could spring a surprise and the 18th-placed side look a good price to remain in the top flight.

The Hatters almost produced a remarkable comeback against Chelsea in their final match of 2023 and that is far from the only impressive performance we have seen from Rob Edwards’ side recently.

The Bedfordshire side beat Newcastle and Sheffield United over the festive period and only narrowly lost out to Arsenal and Manchester City prior to that, leaving them just a point adrift of safety with a game in hand.

Everton look too good to go down despite their ten-point deduction, but Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are all struggling and Luton could take advantage.

Burnley, on the other hand, are only two points above rock-bottom Sheffield United, who have shown signs of improvement since the return of Chris Wilder.

The Clarets are 4-1 to finish at the foot of the table and that seems a price worth taking.

