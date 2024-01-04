Premier League top-four predictions, betting odds and tips: Consistent Aston Villa can maintain lofty status

Best bet

Aston Villa to finish in the top four

4pts 4-5 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Premier League top-four predictions

Only all-conquering Manchester City amassed more Premier League points in 2023 than Aston Villa's 85 and it is not too late to hop aboard the Villa bandwagon in 2024.

They were 10-1 shots in the ante-post top-four betting but have exceeded expectations dramatically while 4-6 Manchester United, 13-8 Newcastle and 13-8 Chelsea have all drifted to double-figure odds.

The Red Devils' and Magpies' early exits from Europe reduced the Premier League's chances of receiving a fifth Champions League spot this season but Villa have a decent chance of qualifying as one of the top four.

Their annual points tally demonstrates their consistency under Unai Emery and they are capable of maintaining their lofty status despite the distraction of the Europa Conference League, for which they are 3-1 favourites.

Despite a patchy festive period in which Villa drew 1-1 with Sheffield United, blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Old Trafford and needed a late penalty to see off ten-man Burnley 3-2, they are eight points clear of sixth-placed West Ham.

Their underlying stats suggest they are overperforming a little although not to the extent of top-four rivals Tottenham, who have won four of their last five games but took just one point from their previous five.

Spurs, hampered by injuries in their first season under Ange Postecoglou, must cope without the inspirational Heung-Min Son during the Asian Cup and their only victory over another top-seven side came against nine-man Liverpool in September.

Villa, in contrast, have won five of their six games against top-seven clubs and their smart work in recent transfer windows gives them the squad depth to kick on under Emery.

Newcastle, who thrashed Villa 5-1 in their opening game of the season, are rated the biggest threats to the current top five but the Magpies are ten points behind Tottenham and that is a significant deficit with 18 games remaining.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.