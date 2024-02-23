When to bet

Brighton v Everton

3pm Saturday

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Arsenal v Newcastle

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

Best bets

Facundo Buonanotte to be shown a card

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ryan Christie to score or register an assist

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Dominic Solanke anytime goalscorer

1pt 13-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Bukayo Saka to have three or more shots

3pts Evs bet365

Player props preview

Brighton v Everton

When a young player bursts onto the scene, it can sometimes take a while for bookmakers to get a handle on their style of play.

This seems to have happened with Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte, who is a more reckless operator than the odds compilers believe.

The 19-year-old has picked up six cautions in just 11 league starts this term and has conceded the most fouls (22) of any other Seagulls player despite 15 of his teammates playing more minutes.

Buonanotte looks a big price to be shown a card against Everton at the Amex on Saturday.

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Bournemouth have scored in 18 of their last 19 matches and they could pose a serious threat to a Manchester City defence which has failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games away from the Eithad.

Cherries ace Ryan Christie has flourished under the guidance of manager Andoni Iraola and the Scot could have a big say against the champions.

Christie has recorded an expected-assists tally of 3.6 this term and only three Bournemouth players have had more shots on target than the 29-year-old.

A punt on Christie to either score or lay on a goal against City is advised.

Striker Dominic Solanke could be a chief benefactor of Christie's superb service.

Solanke been a revelation for Bournemouth this season, netting 14 times in 24 Premier League games.

Only Mo Salah and Erling Haaland have scored more goals and, at 13-5, the Cherries ace is overpriced to add to his tally at Dean Court.

Arsenal v Newcastle

Many of Newcastle’s defensive issues this season have come from the left-back position. Dan Burn has never been the most mobile full-back but the injury to goalkeeper Nick Pope has only exacerbated the problem.

Pope’s replacement Martin Dubravka is much more reluctant to play as a sweeper keeper, meaning there is more space behind Burn for opposition teams to exploit.

And Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka will look to do just that when Toon head for the Emirates on Saturday evening.

The England star averages 2.94 shots per 90 minutes this season, but he has taken his output to a new level recently, firing off 18 shots in his last four matches.

Even-money quotes about Saka registering at least three against Newcastle look worth taking.

