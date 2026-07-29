Premier League season handicap: Spurs and Forest chasing Sunderland's crown

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The Premier League will never be a level playing field and the traditional big six clubs fill the top six places in the 2026-27 ante-post title betting.

But bet365's season handicap market offers a chance to support some of the top flight's lesser lights and Sunderland were last term's handicap heroes – by a country mile.

The Black Cats, relegation favourites at the start of the campaign, received a handicap start of 52 points while defending champions Liverpool were off scratch.

Sunderland finished seventh in the table on 54 points, giving them a total of 106 on the handicap market – 14 more than Manchester United with Brentford and Leeds also making the places.

Champions Arsenal were given a three-point start and ended up eighth in the handicap standings while only Wolves finished below Arne Slot's Liverpool.

Bet365 released their 2026-27 market this week and we have highlighted some interesting runners from the top, middle and bottom of the handicap.

Spurs may fall short despite spending spree

Sunderland's success last season extended a lean handicap run for Premier League big guns.

Liverpool won bet365's heat with a seven-point start in 2021-22, when they finished with 99 points: the lowest winning total in the past eight seasons.

Manchester City were the last team to win it off scratch as they reached 100 points in their 2017-18 title-winning campaign.

Aston Villa (+32) triumphed in 2023-24, thanks to their top-four finish, and five of the last seven handicap champions had starts of 44 points or more. Only the three promoted clubs – Coventry, Ipswich and Hull – have been given starts of that size this season.

A handicap total of at least 105 points was required for victory in five of the last seven campaigns.

That target looks out of reach for Arsenal, off scratch, Manchester City (+3) and Manchester United, who received a start of 21 last season but get just seven points this time.

Most clubs are priced up at 15-1 or 18-1, with each-way terms of a quarter the odds for four places, and Leeds made the frame with a total of 90 in 2025-26.

Tottenham's odds are 12-1 following their early-summer spending spree and they get a 16-point start on Arsenal.

Spurs finished with 38 and 41 points in the last two Premier League seasons although punters should put a line through those efforts.

The handicap is tighter this season so the winning score could drop to the mid-90s.

Even so, Tottenham would need to raise their standards significantly as their highest actual-points tally during the last eight seasons was 71.

Brighton (+23) are expected to go deep in the Conference League, which may well affect their Premier League results.

The last time the Seagulls were in Europe was in 2023-24, when they gained 48 points – down from 62 the previous season.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are both recent handicap winners Credit: Getty Images

Forest backed to repeat 2024-25 handicap heroics

As in racing, it often pays to keep a close eye on handicap market movers.

Last season's runaway winners Sunderland were backed from 15-1 to 8-1 before the off and Nottingham Forest are just 7-1 in receipt of 30 points this term.

Forest romped to 112 handicap points in 2024-25, when they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification.

They lost only one of their last ten Premier League matches last season, pulling clear of relegation and reaching the Europa League semi-finals.

Oliver Glasner's appointment has clearly impressed handicap punters as the Tricky Trees are far more popular than rivals with similar starts, including Everton, Bournemouth, Brentford, Leeds and Crystal Palace.

Sky Blues could be lively outsiders

Coventry were worthy winners of last season's Championship, banking 95 points – 11 more than runners-up Ipswich.

The Sky Blues have not invested as heavily as Sunderland did last summer but still make some each-way appeal with a handicap start of 44.

Leeds, Championship winners in 2024-25, recovered from a slow start last season to claim 47 points in the top flight and a similar haul could help Coventry make the places.

Premier League 2026-27 handicap betting

Sign up to bet365 to bet on the 2026-27 Premier League . Here is the latest season handicap betting:

Each-way 1/4 1-4 Arsenal +0 15-1 Man City +3 15-1 Liverpool +7 18-1 Man Utd +8 15-1 Chelsea +10 15-1 Tottenham +16 12-1 Aston Villa +18 18-1 Newcastle +23 18-1

Brighton +23 15-1

Everton +28 15-1

Bournemouth +28 18-1

Brentford +29 18-1

Nott'm Forest +30 7-1

Leeds +31 15-1

Crystal Palace +31 18-1

Fulham +32 15-1

Sunderland +34 15-1

Ipswich +44 18-1

Coventry +44 15-1

Hull +52 15-1



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