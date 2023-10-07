Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in West Ham v Newcastle

1pt 7-4 bet365, Betfair

Wolves draw no bet v Aston Villa

1pt 6-4 bet365

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

West Ham v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle have had a memorable couple of weeks with an 8-0 Premier League rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane followed by home wins over Manchester City in the EFL Cup, Burnley in the league and Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

After thumping PSG 4-1 on Wednesday, Eddie Howe's men will be full of confidence for their trip to the London Stadium, where they beat West Ham 5-1 in April.

But the Hammers are also buzzing, following up last season's Europa Conference League triumph by winning their first two Europa League group games including an impressive 2-1 victory at Freiburg on Thursday.

Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are in fine form and James Ward-Prowse's set-piece delivery is another cause for concern for Newcastle's defence.

Over 3.5 goals has copped in four of West Ham's last six league fixtures – they beat Luton 2-1 and Sheffield United 2-0 in the other two – so a high-scoring clash is expected between two in-form teams.

West Ham v Newcastle team news

West Ham: Michail Antonio (hip) and Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) are doubts and Ben Johnson is sidelined.

Newcastle: Anthony Gordon serves a one-match ban. Joe Willock, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes are injured but Callum Wilson and Joelinton could return to the squad.

West Ham v Newcastle predicted line-ups

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

Best bet for West Ham v Newcastle :

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 7-4 bet365, Betfair

Verdict by James Milton

Wolves v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa have not beaten Midlands rivals Wolves in the Premier League since December 2020, and their winless run may be extended to six games with defeat at Molineux.

The Villans have made a strong start to the season, taking 15 points from seven games, and their last Premier League outing saw them hit Brighton for six.

However, that was at home and they were in Europa Conference League action on Thursday, when Unai Emery was forced to call upon his star men to grind out a 1-0 victory over Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar.

That wasn’t part of the plan and Wolves will be the fresher and full of confidence after bringing Manchester City’s perfect start to an end last weekend.

That 2-1 win over the Citizens means Wolves have won eight of their last 13 home league games, which includes a hard-fought 1-0 win over Villa at the start of May.

Villa are going well but they have won only two of their last eight away league games, one of which came against ten-man Chelsea.

Wolves v Aston Villa team news

Wolves: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde completes a three-match suspension but Tommy Doyle is back in contention after being ineligible to face parent club Manchester City. Santiago Bueno is out and Hugo Bueno is a doubt.

Aston Villa: Moussa Diaby and Boubacar Kamara must be assessed after missing out in midweek but are likely to feature. Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings, Kourtney Hause and Emi Buendia are out.

Wolves v Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina; Hwang, Cunha, Neto; Silva.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn, Diaby, Zaniolo; Watkins.

Best bet for Wolves v Aston Villa :

Wolves draw no bet

1pt 6-4 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

