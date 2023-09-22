Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bets

Draw in Brighton v Bournemouth

1pt 9-2 Hills

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

Brighton v Bournemouth predictions

Brighton suffered a surprise 3-2 home defeat to AEK Athens on their Europa League debut on Thursday and the classy Seagulls may be worth opposing in the Premier League this weekend.

They were unfortunate to lose to AEK although both of their goals were Joao Pedro penalties and they had seven shots on target to their visitors' six.

Brighton's plans for their first foray into European football were disrupted by the late withdrawals of Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson, key figures at either end of the pitch, and Bournemouth are equipped to exploit any fatigue in the home camp.

The Cherries' early-season injury crisis has eased and David Brooks, Justin Kluivert and Luis Sinisterra were the attacking substitutes used by Andoni Iraola in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

That was Bournemouth's third draw in five league games under Iraola, having also taken a point off West Ham and Brentford, and the stalemate looks a big price on Sunday.

Brighton v Bournemouth team news

Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Evan Ferguson will be assessed after missing Thursday's Europa League defeat to AEK Athens. Pascal Gross and James Milner are doubts and Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Bournemouth: The Cherries are still missing summer signings Alex Scott and Tyler Adams as well as Emiliano Marcondes and Ryan Fredericks.

Brighton v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Dahoud; Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Billing, Cook; Tavernier, Christie, Sinisterra; Solanke

Best bet for Brighton v Bournemouth :

Draw

1pt 9-2 Hills

Verdict by James Milton

Chelsea v Aston Villa predictions

