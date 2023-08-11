Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm matches

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Draw in Bournemouth v West Ham

1pt 5-2 BoyleSports

Both teams to score in Brighton v Luton

1pt 21-20 Hills

Everton to beat Fulham

2pts 6-5 general

Crystal Palace to beat Sheffield United

1pt 29-20 Betfair

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Bournemouth v West Ham predictions

West Ham’s build-up to the season has been destabilised by talk of disagreements between David Moyes and the club’s technical director Tim Steidten.

But recruitment got started on Thursday with the high-profile signing of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, and the Londoners can put their first point on the board at Bournemouth today.

Declan Rice’s departure leaves a huge void for the Hammers, who finished pre-season with losses to Rennes and Bayer Leverkusen.

But West Ham may improve on last season’s 14th place and should have better survival prospects than Bournemouth, who have taken a risk by replacing Gary O’Neil with Andoni Iraola in the dugout.

The Cherries have injury setbacks with as many as five senior players at risk of missing out.

However, Bournemouth racked up 22 points at home last season and they can deliver an opening draw.

Bournemouth v West Ham team news

Bournemouth: Adam Smith and Lloyd Kelly are doubts while Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo and Ryan Fredericks are ruled out.

West Ham: West Ham appear to have come through pre-season unscathed, affording David Moyes the luxury of choosing from a fully fit squad.

Bournemouth v West Ham predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Zabarnyi, Mepham, Senesi, Kerkez; Rothwell, Traore; Ouattara, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Paqueta, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Best bet for Bournemouth v West Ham

Draw

1pt 5-2 BoyleSports

Verdict by Dan Childs

Brighton v Luton predictions

Luton start life in the Premier League with a visit to one of last season’s highflyers.

The Hatters are expected to struggle from the outset in their first top-flight season since 1992, but they could cause some problems today.Brighton have lost Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo looks set to follow him.

The Ecuadorian midfielder would be a loss as he screened a back four which struggled at times last term.

For all Brighton’s brilliant attacking play, the Seagulls conceded 48 goals in the 32 games since boss Roberto De Zerbi arrived in October.

The Seagulls are firm favourites to win today, but those defensive issues suggest they could struggle against a direct Luton side. The Hatters’ front two scored 28 goals between them last season.

Luton can score against a Brighton side who posted one clean sheet in eight meetings with last season’s bottom four.

Brighton v Luton team news

Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi’s said he has “already forgotten about Moises Caicedo” ahead of the clash with Luton. He could hand debuts to Joao Pedro, Igor and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Luton: The Hatters are likely to stick with a 3-5-2 system this term, with Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo their focal point in attack. New signing Ross Barkley joined this week but this clash may come too soon for the former Chelsea midfielder. The Hatters will be without both Jordan Clark and Dan Potts for the first few months of the season.

Brighton v Luton predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Luton (3-5-2): Shea; Andersen, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Chong, Doughty; Morris, Adebayo

Best bet for Brighton v Luton

Both teams to score

1pt 21-20 Hills

Verdict by Aaron Rogan

Everton v Fulham predictions

Everton boss Sean Dyche is gearing up for a first full season in charge after joining midway through last season and guiding the club to safety.

The Goodison Park club haven’t been that active in the transfer market but Dyche has at least kept his squad intact, while visitors Fulham have had a difficult summer.

It looked as if boss Marco Silva might be tempted by a switch to Saudi Arabia but he opted to stay.

Key man Aleksandar Mitrovic pushed for a move but the Cottagers kept hold of the Serb, although it could still be a few weeks before he is available again.

With Fulham facing selection issues, Everton appear better equipped for the start of the new season and can kick off with a victory after Dyche guided them to four wins in his nine home league games last season after taking charge.

Everton are odds-against for victory and punters are advised to snap that up.

Everton v Fulham team news

Everton: Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available after recovering from a thigh injury that saw him miss most of pre-season but Dele Alli, Dwight McNeil and Seamus Coleman are all unavailable.

Fulham: Midfielder Joao Palhinha is out with a shoulder problem and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is unlikely to be involved after angling for a move, meaning summer buy Raul Jimenez is in line for a debut.

Everton v Fulham predicted line-ups

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Young, Tarkowski, Keane; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Danjuma, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

Fulham (4-5-1): Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Best bet for Everton v Fulham

Everton

2pts 6-5 general

Verdict by Gareth Freeman

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace predictions

Premier League new boys Sheffield United head into the new season with a weaker squad than the one which ended last season in the Championship and that could spell trouble in their campaign opener against Crystal Palace.

Not only have leading marksman Iliman Ndiaye, who scored 14 of their 73 goals in tier two last term, and midfield ace Sander Berge been sold on, but loan talents Ciaran Clark, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle have seen deals expire.

Oliver Norwood is the only player still available to the Blades from their top five chance-creators from last term, which suggests goals will be an issue while Oli McBurnie is their most seasoned striker.

Palace, who finished last season with two defeats in their final ten top-flight games to finish 11th, can hit the ground running.

After steering them away from relegation trouble last term, Roy Hodgson can oversee a winning start.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace team news

Sheffield United: The Blades have a number of injury concerns with Jayden Bogle, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly, Rhys Norrington-Davies all sidelined. Oliver Norwood, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie face late fitness tests.

Crystal Palace: The Eagles are embarking on life without Wilfried Zaha, who has moved to Galatasaray. Michael Olise and new signing Matheus Franca are out. Will Hughes is a doubt but Tyrick Mitchell is expected to feature.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhozdic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Lowe; Traore, McBurnie.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Best bet for Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace

1pt 29-20 Betfair

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

