Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Chelsea to beat Burnley

2pts 3-4 Betfair , Coral

Rasmus Hojlund anytime goalscorer for Manchester United v Brentford

1pt 7-4 bet365

Both teams to score in Everton v Bournemouth

2pts 7-10 bet365

Over 2.5 goals in Fulham v Sheffield United

1pt 10-11 Betfair , Paddy Power

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Burnley v Chelsea predictions

Maurico Pochettino has plenty of work ahead of him at Chelsea but he should be encouraged by what he has seen from his side over the last few weeks.

The situation was looking bleak for the Blues after a three-game winless and scoreless run in the league in September, but they have responded with a 1-0 win over Brighton in the EFL Cup and a 2-0 Premier League success over London rivals Fulham on Monday.

Pochettino still has a raft of injuries to deal with but he is making the best of a bad situation and Saturday's trip to Burnley represents a decent chance of three points.

Burnley won their first league game of the season at Luton on Tuesday, but had to rely on a superb late strike from Jacob Bruun Larsen to do so.

They have lost all four of their games at Turf Moor this term, leaking 12 goals in the process, so even shot-shy Chelsea should be able to find a way through the Clarets defence.

Burnley v Chelsea team news

Burnley: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Hjalmar Ekdal, Michael Obafemi and Aaron Ramsey are sidelined for the Clarets.

Chelsea: Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell remain sidelined but Reece James and Benoit Badiashile are back in training. Nicolas Jackson has returned from suspension and Moises Caicedo should be available.

Burnley v Chelsea predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-3-3): Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhli, Beyer, Taylor; Berge, Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Foster, Amdouni.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Best bet for Burnley v Chelsea:

Chelsea

2pts 3-4 Betfair, Coral

Verdict by Liam Flin

Everton v Bournemouth predictions

Only promoted trio Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley are shorter than Everton and Bournemouth in the Premier League relegation betting, so Saturday's clash at Goodison Park could have major ramifications at the bottom of the table.

It appeared as if the Toffees had turned a corner with their 3-1 win away to Brentford a fortnight ago, only for their hard work to be undone last weekend as they lost 2-1 at home to Luton.

Everton have lost all four home league outings this term and have looked much happier playing on their travels.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain winless after seven games. The Cherries have had a tough set of fixtures to contend with, having played five of their seven games against teams involved in European competition, but they have leaked 15 goals along the way.

So rather than a cagey contest, banking on goals for both teams may be the way to go.

The net has bulged at both ends in five of Everton’s last six games in all competitions while both teams have scored in all three of Bournemouth’s away league trips this term.

Everton v Bournemouth team news

Everton: Seamus Coleman is recovering well but remains unavailable this weekend. Andre Gomes is nearing a return but must be assessed.

Bournemouth: The Cherries remain without Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly, Emiliano Marcondes, Chris Mepham and Alex Scott.

Everton v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Tavernier, Billing, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Best bet for Everton v Bournemouth :

Both teams to score

2pts 7-10 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Manchester United v Brentford predictions

Four defeats in seven Premier League games plus reverses in their two Champions League clashes with Bayern Munich and Galatasaray has ramped up the pressure on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has watched his side limp to losses in their last two home league games to Brighton and Crystal Palace, and there is no temptation to back them at odds-on against Brentford.

The Bees are also in need of a lift, having gone five league games without a win, but this trip should play to their counter-attacking strengths.

With United sufficiently weakened defensively, Brentford should create chances through the pace of Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.

That said, Brentford have some notable absentees of their own and United are likely to serve up some kind of response.

Amid their mixed bag of results, the performances of Rasmus Hojlund, particularly in Europe where he has scored three goals in two games, have caught the eye, and the Danish youngster may be able to open his Premier League account this weekend.

Manchester United v Brentford team news

Manchester United: Defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are sidelined. Jadon Sancho remains absent but Antony is back in contention.

Brentford: Ivan Toney is suspended until January and Rico Henry and Kevin Schade are long-term absentees. Ben Mee, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard and Shandon Baptiste are also out.

Manchester United v Brentford predicted line-ups

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter.

Best bet for Manchester United v Brentford:

Rasmus Hojlund anytime goalscorer

1pt 7-4 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Fulham v Sheffield United predictions

With only one point from seven games and 19 goals conceded, confidence is clearly an issue for Sheffield United and that lack of belief could lead to an entertaining affair against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Blades were unable to respond to their 8-0 hiding at home to Newcastle on last weekend’s venture to West Ham, where first-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek heaped further pain on the Yorkshiremen.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s side registered 16 shots at the London Stadium and it was only their second league game of the season to feature fewer than three goals.

An early Fulham strike could see them go through the gears but United have scored against Manchester City, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Everton this season, so they are capable of making their presence felt.

The Cottagers will see this as an excellent opportunity to claim maximum points but one-goal wins over Everton and Luton hardly inspire backing them at a short price. And with the visitors in desperate need of trying something different, this may be more open than bookmakers expect.

Fulham v Sheffield United team news

Fulham: The Cottagers are without injured trio Steven Benda, Tosin Adarabioyo and Adam Traore. Sasa Lukic is back in contention but Kenny Tete is a doubt.

Sheffield United: John Egan limped off against West Ham and joins George Baldock, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Osborn, William Osula and Daniel Jebbison on the sidelines. Rhian Brewster is back in contention and John Fleck must be assessed.

Fulham v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Basham, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, McAtee, Hamer, Thomas; Archer, McBurnie.

Best bet for Fulham v Sheffield United :

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

