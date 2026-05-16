Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 3pm kick-offs

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This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details

Friday, May 15

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

TNT Sports, 8pm

Sunday, May 17

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 12.30pm

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Sky Sports Football, 3pm

Everton vs Sunderland

Sky Sports Premier League, 3pm

Leeds United vs Brighton

Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm

Wolves vs Fulham

Sky Sports F1, 3pm

Newcastle vs West Ham

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm

Monday, May 18

Arsenal vs Burnley

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm

Best bets

Crystal Palace or draw double chance vs Brentford

1pt 23-20 bet365, BoyleSports

Everton to beat Sunderland

1pt 5-6 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Brighton to beat Leeds

2pt 23-20 general



Wolves vs Fulham draw

1pt 14-5 bet365, Hills

Sunday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brentford vs Crystal Palace predictions

Taking a short price about Brentford, who have won just one of their last nine, looks something of a risk, no matter where Crystal Palace minds are right now.

The Bees are a short price since they need the win to prolong their remarkable European push while the Eagles are long odds because they are safe and have eyes only - supposedly - for their Conference League final date with Rayo Vallecano on May 27.

Both these clubs suffered 3-0 drubbings at Manchester City last time out, which tell us nothing, and neither are in great form.

Palace have won only once domestically in more than two months and the only teams Brentford have beaten in three months are Macclesfield, Burnley and West Ham.

Outgoing Palace chief Oliver Glasner is adamant his side are focused on the Premier League and if that's the case they can probably avoid defeat in Hounslow.

There might be half the league table between these two but that translates to only seven points.

Brentford are short enough given their form.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace team news & predicted line-ups

Brentford

Rico Henry, Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are out. Vitaly Janelt and Jordan Henderson are pushing for starts after returning from injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

Crystal Palace

Evann Guessand could make the squad for the first time in six weeks, though Borna Sosa is a week away. Cheick Doucoure and Eddie Nketiah are out.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Johnson, Sarr; Mateta.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace key stat

Palace have lost their last three away in the league, shipping three goals each time

Brentford vs Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Crystal Palace or draw double chance

1pt 23-20 bet365, BoyleSports

Verdict by Steve Davies

Everton vs Sunderland predictions

This one has a real end-of-term feel about it and could hardly be more of a mid-table clash.

Everton head into their last two matches of the campaign having scored and conceded an equal tally of 46 goals from their 36 games, while Sunderland have had an equal number of wins, draws and losses in a campaign when they have exceeded expectations given a season of struggle was anticipated for last year's Championship playoff winners.

However, it could be that the Toffees will be celebrating three points after their penultimate assignment.

Sunderland have undoubtedly done well, but only bottom-of-the-table Wolves have scored fewer than their 37 goals and their recent away record is pretty modest.

The Black Cats head to Merseyside having failed to win any of their last four games and while it has been a season of transition for Everton following their move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, there have been some encouraging signs.

David Moyes's side were sunk by a late goal in the Merseyside derby and were good value for a 3-1 lead against Manchester City in their last home game before they were pegged back, so they are heading int he right direction and can come out on top of this one.

Everton vs Sunderland team news & predicted line-ups

Everton

The game comes too early for Idrissa Gueye while Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish won't feature.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Sunderland

Dan Ballard is suspended. Bertrand Traore faces a fitness test on his knee injury but Romaine Mundle is doubtful and Simon Moore is out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

Everton vs Sunderland key stat

Sunderland have won two of their last 13 league away games

Best bet for Everton vs Sunderland

Everton

1pt 5-6 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes



Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Leeds vs Brighton predictions

Brighton have been presented with an opportunity to qualify for next season's Champions League and that should ensure they are fully focused on their trip to Leeds.

Aston Villa's potential success in the Europa League could open the door for the sixth-placed Premier League team to dine at Europe's top table and the Seagulls have a great chance to be the beneficiaries.

So the intensity should be there for their trip to Elland Road, even though their opponents have had a strong end to the season, having gone unbeaten in seven games to ensure their top-flight survival.

However, their two home victories have come against the bottom two, Wolves and Burnley, and there was a general lack of intensity when they earned a 1-1 draw at Tottenham with a second-half penalty.

The Seagulls have won seven of their last ten games and while they lost at Newcastle the last time they were on the road and scraped their own draw at Spurs, they won their previous three away games at Burnley, Sunderland and Brentford.

Their interest should have been sparked by the chance of being in the Champions League and that could help them over the line in Yorkshire.

Leeds vs Brighton team news & predicted line-ups

Leeds

Ethan Ampadu has been ill while Pascal Struijk has been struggling. Facundo Buonanotte is ineligible while Ilia Gruev, Jayden Bogle, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Noah Okafor are out.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw; James, Stach, Longstaff, Tanaka, Justin; Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

Brighton

Diego Gomez comes back into the equation while Mats Wieffer faces a fitness test. Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Webster are all out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Gross; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck.

Leeds vs Brighton key stat

Brighton have won five of their last seven matches

Best bet for Leeds vs Brighton

Brighton

2pts 23-20 general



Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Wolves vs Fulham predictions

Wolves are coming towards the end of a truly miserable season but they can finish their home schedule on a respectable note by restricting mid-table Fulham to a share of the points.

The drop- off since last season has been dramatic for the Old Gold, who are guaranteed to finish with fewer than 25 points, their lowest tally as a Premier League club.

More recently they have shown improvement on home soil, taking 12 points from nine matches since the start of the year.

Rob Edwards' side are seriously lacking at the top end of the pitch but they drew 1-1 with Sunderland in their last home encounter and can offer a reasonably stern test to Fulham, who have slipped into the bottom half after successive defeats.

European qualification hopes have faded for Marco Silva's side, who are paying the price for their struggles on the road.

The Londoners have won only four times on their top-flight travels and are opposable favourites at Molineux, where they have lost on four of their last six visits.

Wolves vs Fulham team news & predicted line-ups

Wolves

Sam Johnstone is out but Jose Sa has been passed fit and should return between the sticks.. Enso Gonzalez and Leon Chiwome are on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti Gomes; Pedro Lima, Joao Gomes, Andre, Moller Wolfe; Armstrong, Mane; Hwang Hee-Chan.

Fulham

Joachim Andersen misses the rest of the season after his red card last weekend. Ryan Sessegnon will also be absent but Raul Jimenez and Alex Iwobi should return.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Iwobi; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Raul Jimenez.

Wolves vs Fulham key stat

Wolves are the Premier League's lowest scorers but they have netted in six of their last seven home games

Best bet for Wolves vs Fulham

Draw

1pt 14-5 bet365, Hills

Verdict by Dan Childs

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