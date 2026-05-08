Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

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This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details

Saturday, May 9

Liverpool vs Chelsea

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm

Brighton vs Wolves

Fulham vs Bournemouth

Sunderland vs Manchester United

All 3pm

Manchester City vs Brentford

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm

Sunday, May 10

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Sky Sports+, 2pm

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Sky Sports F1, 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm

West Ham vs Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 4.30pm

Monday, May 11

Tottenham vs Leeds

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm

Best bets

Pascal Gross to register an assist for Brighton vs Wolves

1pt 7-2 BoyleSports

Bournemouth to beat Fulham

3pts 29-20 Coral, Lads

Manchester United to beat Sunderland

2pts 10-11 Coral, Lads

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brighton vs Wolves predictions

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler signed a new deal with the club this week as the Seagulls remain in the thick of the battle for a European place.

They suffered a setback with a 3-1 defeat away to Newcastle last weekend but a favourable run-in means that they are favourites to join the current top five in a top-six finish.

They start by hosting Wolves, whose own personal goal is to avoid finishing bottom of the league. The away form of Rob Edwards’ men makes for grim reading, however, and they have taken just five points from a possible 51 on the road this term.

Against a Brighton side battling for Europe it could be a long afternoon for the Old Gold and that is reflected in the prices.

A player who has flown under the radar but has undoubtedly improved Hurzeler’s men since rejoining is Pascal Gross. Only eight players are averaging more chances created per 90 minutes in the Premier League than his figure of 2.24 and he could add to his tally of three assists in 15 starts in this clash.

Brighton vs Wolves team news & predicted line-ups

Brighton

Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are long-term absentees but James Milner and Solly March have been passed fit. Diego Gomez and Mats Wieffer face late fitness tests.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

Wolves

Third-choice keeper Daniel Bentley will continue with Jose Sa and Sam Johnstone both absent, joining Enso Gonzalez and Leon Chiwome on the sidelines. Ladislav Krejci has been passed fit after a neck injury.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, A. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; R. Gomes, Mane; Armstrong

Brighton vs Wolves key stat

Defeat would make Wolves just the second team in history to lose a game to all 19 other teams in the Premier League

Best bet for Brighton vs Wolves

Pascal Gross to register an assist

1pt 7-2 BoyleSports

Verdict by Joe Casey

Fulham vs Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth are on the brink of a first European berth and they can move a step closer with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 16 games and have seen off Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle in that run. Andoni Iraola’s men are finishing with a flourish, something which cannot be said of their hosts.

Fulham have won just two of their last eight games and have failed to score in six of those.

The Cottagers are still in with a chance of securing European football but have slipped to the back of the chasing pack and look unlikely to get anything out of a Bournemouth team who really have their tails up. Only Arsenal and Manchester City have lost fewer games this season than the visitors and a Champions League place would have been on the cards if they had turned a few more of their stalemates into victories.

Against a Fulham side whose campaign is petering out, the Cherries can pick up all three points.

Fulham vs Bournemouth team news & predicted line-ups

Fulham

Alex Iwobi and Ryan Sessegnon remain out while Sander Berge and Raul Jimenez are doubts through illness. Kevin returns from an ankle injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Muniz

Bournemouth

Justin Kluivert has been passed fit but Lewis Cook remains an injury doubt, along with Julio Soler. Alex Jimenez has been suspended by the club.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

Fulham vs Bournemouth key stat

Bournemouth have only conceded six goals in their last eight away games

Best bet for Fulham vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth

3pts 29-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Joe Casey

Sunderland vs Manchester United predictions

Sunderland have undoubtedly had an impressive first season back in the top flight but there have been some warning signs flashing in recent weeks.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by relegated League One side Port Vale in the FA Cup before losing a seven-goal thriller to Aston Villa and suffering a 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

A 1-1 draw with Wolves followed and it is notable that Sunderland rank 18th in expected goal difference with a figure of -16.9, and only the two relegated sides sport worse figures.

There have been rumours that the Black Cats may move on from manager Regis Le Bris at the end of the season despite his success and the hosts are worth taking on when they take on Manchester United.

Michael Carrick’s men have taken more points than any team in the Premier League since he took over and the Wallsend lad would love nothing more than to get one over on Saturday's opponents.

Against a Sunderland team coming back down to earth at a rate of knots, the Red Devils can pick up a fourth win on the bounce.

Sunderland vs Manchester United team news & predicted line-ups

Sunderland

Dan Ballard is suspended after being sent off against Wolves while Romaine Mundle is still out. Bertrand Traore and Nilson Angulo have been passed fit.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez returns from suspension but Matthijs de Ligt remains out. Benjamin Sesko faces a fitness test.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Sunderland vs Manchester United key stat

Sunderland have have failed to win any of their last 28 games against a team who were in the top four of the Premier League

Best bet for Sunderland vs Manchester United

Manchester United

2pts 10-11 Coral, Lads

Verdict by Joe Casey

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Manchester City vs Brentford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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