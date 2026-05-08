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Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
Best bets for all the 3pm action from the Premier League on Saturday, May 9 – including a 7-2 tip for Brighton vs Wolves
This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details
Saturday, May 9
Liverpool vs Chelsea
TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm
Brighton vs Wolves
Fulham vs Bournemouth
Sunderland vs Manchester United
All 3pm
Manchester City vs Brentford
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm
Sunday, May 10
Burnley vs Aston Villa
Sky Sports+, 2pm
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Sky Sports F1, 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm
West Ham vs Arsenal
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 4.30pm
Monday, May 11
Tottenham vs Leeds
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm
Best bets
Pascal Gross to register an assist for Brighton vs Wolves
1pt 7-2 BoyleSports
Bournemouth to beat Fulham
3pts 29-20 Coral, Lads
Manchester United to beat Sunderland
2pts 10-11 Coral, Lads
Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions
Brighton vs Wolves predictions
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler signed a new deal with the club this week as the Seagulls remain in the thick of the battle for a European place.
They suffered a setback with a 3-1 defeat away to Newcastle last weekend but a favourable run-in means that they are favourites to join the current top five in a top-six finish.
They start by hosting Wolves, whose own personal goal is to avoid finishing bottom of the league. The away form of Rob Edwards’ men makes for grim reading, however, and they have taken just five points from a possible 51 on the road this term.
Against a Brighton side battling for Europe it could be a long afternoon for the Old Gold and that is reflected in the prices.
A player who has flown under the radar but has undoubtedly improved Hurzeler’s men since rejoining is Pascal Gross. Only eight players are averaging more chances created per 90 minutes in the Premier League than his figure of 2.24 and he could add to his tally of three assists in 15 starts in this clash.
Brighton vs Wolves team news & predicted line-ups
Brighton
Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are long-term absentees but James Milner and Solly March have been passed fit. Diego Gomez and Mats Wieffer face late fitness tests.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck
Wolves
Third-choice keeper Daniel Bentley will continue with Jose Sa and Sam Johnstone both absent, joining Enso Gonzalez and Leon Chiwome on the sidelines. Ladislav Krejci has been passed fit after a neck injury.
Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, A. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; R. Gomes, Mane; Armstrong
Brighton vs Wolves key stat
Defeat would make Wolves just the second team in history to lose a game to all 19 other teams in the Premier League
Best bet for Brighton vs Wolves
Pascal Gross to register an assist
1pt 7-2 BoyleSports
Verdict by Joe Casey
Fulham vs Bournemouth predictions
Bournemouth are on the brink of a first European berth and they can move a step closer with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 16 games and have seen off Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle in that run. Andoni Iraola’s men are finishing with a flourish, something which cannot be said of their hosts.
Fulham have won just two of their last eight games and have failed to score in six of those.
The Cottagers are still in with a chance of securing European football but have slipped to the back of the chasing pack and look unlikely to get anything out of a Bournemouth team who really have their tails up. Only Arsenal and Manchester City have lost fewer games this season than the visitors and a Champions League place would have been on the cards if they had turned a few more of their stalemates into victories.
Against a Fulham side whose campaign is petering out, the Cherries can pick up all three points.
Fulham vs Bournemouth team news & predicted line-ups
Fulham
Alex Iwobi and Ryan Sessegnon remain out while Sander Berge and Raul Jimenez are doubts through illness. Kevin returns from an ankle injury.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Muniz
Bournemouth
Justin Kluivert has been passed fit but Lewis Cook remains an injury doubt, along with Julio Soler. Alex Jimenez has been suspended by the club.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson
Fulham vs Bournemouth key stat
Bournemouth have only conceded six goals in their last eight away games
Best bet for Fulham vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth
3pts 29-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Verdict by Joe Casey
Sunderland vs Manchester United predictions
Sunderland have undoubtedly had an impressive first season back in the top flight but there have been some warning signs flashing in recent weeks.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by relegated League One side Port Vale in the FA Cup before losing a seven-goal thriller to Aston Villa and suffering a 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of Nottingham Forest.
A 1-1 draw with Wolves followed and it is notable that Sunderland rank 18th in expected goal difference with a figure of -16.9, and only the two relegated sides sport worse figures.
There have been rumours that the Black Cats may move on from manager Regis Le Bris at the end of the season despite his success and the hosts are worth taking on when they take on Manchester United.
Michael Carrick’s men have taken more points than any team in the Premier League since he took over and the Wallsend lad would love nothing more than to get one over on Saturday's opponents.
Against a Sunderland team coming back down to earth at a rate of knots, the Red Devils can pick up a fourth win on the bounce.
Sunderland vs Manchester United team news & predicted line-ups
Sunderland
Dan Ballard is suspended after being sent off against Wolves while Romaine Mundle is still out. Bertrand Traore and Nilson Angulo have been passed fit.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey
Manchester United
Lisandro Martinez returns from suspension but Matthijs de Ligt remains out. Benjamin Sesko faces a fitness test.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko
Sunderland vs Manchester United key stat
Sunderland have have failed to win any of their last 28 games against a team who were in the top four of the Premier League
Best bet for Sunderland vs Manchester United
Manchester United
2pts 10-11 Coral, Lads
Verdict by Joe Casey
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Manchester City vs Brentford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
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