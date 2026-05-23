Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 4pm kick-offs

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Burnley to beat Wolves

1pt 11-8 Hills

Newcastle to beat Fulham

2pts 11-8 Coral

Brentford or draw double chance vs Liverpool

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Sunderland vs Chelsea

1pt 21-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Burnley vs Wolves

The battle to avoid finishing bottom of the Premier League heads to Turf Moor and it could be the home team who drop into the Championship having won their final game.

Burnley put in a spirited show in losing 1-0 to champions Arsenal on Monday and have lost by the same scoreline to Manchester City and drawn 2-2 with Aston Villa in their last two home games.

Wolves, meanwhile, have conceded ten goals in their last three away games without notching themselves, and have scored just seven times on the road in their miserable campaign, so the team who have not won on their travels all season look set for another defeat.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Both Crystal Palace and Arsenal looking forward to European finals this week so there could be all sorts of team-news permutations before their Selhurst Park meeting, which makes the game difficult to assess.

Palace are winless in their last six league outings as the Conference League has grabbed their attention and they have conceded 13 times in their last five domestic appointments.

The Gunners are likely to bag their fifth successive win but there is little temptation to get involved in this one.

Fulham vs Newcastle

Fulham have scored just two goals in their last six Premier League games as their campaign has faded and they may not be firing on all cylinders when Newcastle pay a visit to Craven Cottage.

Speculation about manager Marco Silva's future is probably not helping and they could be vulnerable against the Magpies, who have failed to live up to the promise of last season, when they qualified for the Champions League and won the EFL Cup.

Eddie Howe's team have recorded two successive 3-1 home wins over Brighton and West Ham and drew at Nottingham Forest in between those fixtures, so a win on the banks of the Thames should be within their compass.

Liverpool vs Brentford

Liverpool are waving goodbye to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson on Sunday and plenty of their fans would like to pay Arne Slot a fond farewell too.

The Reds have had a massive comedown after winning the title last season and the three wins they have posted in their last nine games have come against Fulham and Crystal Palace and Everton, all of whom have been struggling.

If Igor Tudor's Tottenham can get something at Anfield, then so can Brentford.

The Bees have lost their last two away games against the Manchester clubs, but those have been the only defeats in their last ten matches and they still have ambitions of European qualification.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been in a celebratory mood since winning the Europa League in Istanbul on Wednesday and it would be a huge surprise if they spoil the party at Manchester City.

The Etihad will be celebrating Pep Guardiola's last game at the helm and they should ease to a victory, but there is little value to be found in the legendary manager's swansong.

Sunderland vs Chelsea

Chelsea got over their FA Cup final disappointment by beating Tottenham on Tuesday and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool before that should mean the Blues head confidently to Sunderland.

It has been a strong season for the Black Cats and they will have been encouraged by a home draw with Manchester United and a 3-1 win at Everton.

The Wearsiders have conceded in 11 of their 18 home matches this season and this looks set to be a game where net-bulging action is rife at both ends.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Brighton vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Tottenham vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.