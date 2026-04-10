Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

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This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details

Friday, April 10

West Ham vs Wolves

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm

Saturday, April 11

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

TNT Sports 1,12.30pm

Brentford vs Everton

3pm

Burnley vs Brighton

3pm

Liverpool vs Fulham

Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm

Sunday April 12

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

Sky Sports Action, 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm

Sunderland vs Tottenham

Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 4.30pm

Monday, April 13

Manchester United vs Leeds

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm

Best bets

Everton draw no bet

1pt 6-4 bet365

Brighton to win & under 4.5 goals

1pt 23-20

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brentford vs Everton predictions

News that the Premier League has gained a fifth Champions League spot will have been music to Everton’s ears and the Toffees can give their unexpected European push another boost at Brentford.

David Moyes achieved similarly unforeseen success with West Ham before heading back to Merseyside and that experience should serve his Toffees well in the run-in.

Everton signed off for the international break with a stunning 3-0 win over Chelsea and the form of Iliman Ndiaye, James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall means they have the talent to hurt any team.

Brentford are also in the mix for the final Champions League spot but, unlike Everton, the wheels have come off their challenge, with Keith Andrews’ side being held to draws by struggling Leeds and Wolves in their last two outings.

Home advantage is unlikely to save the Bees as they are without a victory in four on their own patch and the Toffees look the better bet at the prices, especially when considering only Arsenal (48) have earned more Premier League away points than their 41 since Moyes’ return.

Brentford vs Everton team news & predicted line-ups

Brentford

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, and Vitaly Janlet are out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago.

Everton

Iliman Ndiaye should shake off a knock to feature. Jack Grealish is still sidelined and the game comes too soon for Carlos Alcaraz.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Brentford vs Everton key stat

No Premier League team have earned more points in their last ten away games than Everton’s 20.

Best bet for Brentford vs Everton

Everton draw no bet

1pt 6-4 bet365

Burnley vs Brighton predictions

Ten points from the last 60 available has left Burnley staring down the barrel of relegation and the Clarets’ faint survival hopes are unlikely to improve when in-form Brighton visit Turf Moor.

Only leaders Arsenal (13) have picked up more points than the Seagulls’ 12 over the past five games and Fabian Hurzeler’s side will have nothing to fear against a team who have shown very little all season.

Scott Parker’s Clarets have conceded a league-high 61 goals this term and it is extremely hard to see them coping with a talent-packed attack which features Diego Gomez, Yankuba Minteh and red-hot Danny Welbeck.

Brighton cruised to a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture, winning the expected-goals (xG) battle 1.5-0.3 in the process, with a similarly comfortable win on the cards at Turf Moor.

The Seagulls are still within touching distance of the European spots, giving them added motivation, while Burnley’s chances are made tougher by the absence of key midfielders Hannibal and Josh Laurent, making this a clear-cut betting heat.

Burnley vs Brighton team news & predicted line-ups

Burnley

Hannibal has joined Josh Cullen, Jordan Beyer, Mike Tresor, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni on the sidelines. Axel Tuanzebe will be assessed after a late return from international duty and Josh Laurent is suspended.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Dubravka; Humphreys, Esteve, Worrall; Walker, Ward-Prowse, Ugochukwu, Hartman; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming.

Brighton

Captain Lewis Dunk is suspended and long-term absentees Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Gross, Milner; Gomez, Rutter, Minteh; Welbeck.

Burnley vs Brighton key stat

Brighton have won four of their last five matches.

Best bet for Burnley vs Brighton

Brighton to win & under 4.5 goals

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Liverpool vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions: Fury not certain to make a glorious return

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