Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

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This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details

Friday, April 24

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm

Saturday, April 25

Fulham vs Aston Villa

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

West Ham vs Everton

Wolves vs Tottenham

All 3pm

Arsenal vs Newcastle

Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm

Monday, April 27

Manchester United vs Brentford

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm

Best bets

Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer vs Liverpool

1pt 7-2 bet365

Over 2.5 goals in West Ham vs Everton

1pt 10-11 bet365, Hills

Wolves or draw double chance vs Tottenham

1pt 23-20 bet365, BoyleSports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions

Virgil van Dijk’s 100th-minute winner ensured Liverpool came out on top in their first Merseyside derby at Everton’s new home, but it was yet another game in which the Reds flattered to deceive at the back and Crystal Palace have the firepower to make it another uncomfortable afternoon for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool let their rivals rack up ten shots at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and one clean sheet in six games does little to suggest they can keep Palace at bay, especially when considering the Eagles’ recent record against the Reds.

Oliver Glasner’s side beat Liverpool 3-2 after extra-time in the Community Shield, won 2-1 in the Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park and thrashed the Reds 3-0 in the EFL Cup on their last visit to Anfield.

Key to their success in those games was Ismaila Sarr, who scored four goals across the three victories, and he looks far too big a price to hurt the Reds again.

Sarr will be well rested after starting on the bench in Monday’s draw with West Ham and his pace should cause havoc for a shaky Liverpool defence.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news & predicted line-ups

Liverpool

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has joined Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni on the sidelines. Joe Gomez is back and Alisson could return to the squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton is available but unlikely to be risked with Thursday’s Conference League semi-final on the horizon. Evann Guessand and Eddie Nketiah are definite absentees and Nathaniel Clyne is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace key stat

Ismaila Sarr has scored four goals in his last three starts for Palace and in each of his last four matches against Liverpool.

Best bet for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer

1pt 7-2 bet365

West Ham vs Everton predictions

West Ham missed a golden opportunity to go four points clear of 18th-placed relegation rivals Tottenham on Monday, being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace due to poor finishing and a lack of fluidity.

The Hammers are just two points above the drop zone as a result and they cannot afford to be quite so poor against Everton as Spurs will be taking on already-relegated Wolves at the same time.

The likelihood is that Nuno Espirito Santo’s men won’t be. Star forwards Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville were unable to impact proceedings at Selhurst Park but that was down to Palace’s defenders doubling up on them and they should find things easier against Jake O’Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

West Ham put four past Wolves in their last home game and should rediscover their shooting boots. However, shutting out Everton may prove more difficult.

David Moyes will be celebrating his 63rd birthday at the London Stadium and the best present he could ask for would be inflicting a potentially detrimental defeat on the side who sacked him in 2024.

Both teams have plenty to play for and that should lead to an open game in east London.

West Ham vs Everton team news & predicted line-ups

West Ham

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is the Hammers' only confirmed absentee.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo, Castellanos.

Everton

Beto misses out with concussion and Jarrad Branthwaite has been ruled out for the season.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry.

West Ham vs Everton key stat

There have been three or more goals in Everton’s last three games.

Best bet for West Ham vs Everton

Over 2.5 goals

1pt 10-11 bet365, Hills



Wolves vs Tottenham predictions

Time is running out for Tottenham to avoid an embarrassing relegation and anything other than a victory at already-relegated Wolves will have fans thinking that elusive first Premier League win of 2026 is never going to arrive.

Wanderers are certainly there for the taking as 4-0 and 3-0 defeats to West Ham and Leeds in their last two games show exactly why they are heading back to the Championship. But the question isn’t can Wolves be beaten, it is can Spurs beat anyone?

There seems to be a mental block on the Lilywhites. They led twice against Brighton last time out yet were pegged back on both occasions, looking nervy every time they touched the ball.

The pressure is getting to them and while they have looked slightly better with Roberto De Zerbi in charge, that may only be because they were so shambolic under Igor Tudor.

Wolves were woeful against West Ham and Leeds but they should fare better at Molineux, where they have drawn with Arsenal and beaten Liverpool and Aston Villa in their last three Premier League home games.

This could be a case of Wolves saying if we're going down, you’re coming with us.

Wolves vs Tottenham team news & predicted line-ups

Wolves

Jose Sa and Angel Gomes could return alongside Matt Doherty but Ladislav Krejci has joined Sam Johnstone on the sidelines and Yerson Mosquera is suspended.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Bentley; Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Andre, J Gomes; Mane, Armstrong, Hwang.

Tottenham

James Maddison is unlikely to feature and Destiny Udogie has joined Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Ben Davies in the infirmary.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Gallagher; Tel, Solanke, Simons.

Wolves vs Tottenham key stat

Wolves are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Spurs, winning four times.

Best bet for Team Wolves vs Tottenham

Wolves or draw double chance

1pt 23-20 bet365, BoyleSports

Read more on the Premier League:

Arsenal vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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