Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bets

Aston Villa to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-10 bet365

Brighton -1 goal on handicap

1pt 7-5 bet365

Liverpool to win to nil

1pt 5-4 bet365

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

Aston Villa v Luton predictions

Aston Villa have won 11 home games in a row in the Premier League and a 12th looks to be on the cards when they entertain Luton.

Unai Emery’s Villans have been involved in a number of high-scoring games recently and bookmakers are predicting another goalfest at Villa Park.

However, only one of Luton’s last eight games has generated more than three goals and the Hatters should be able to keep things respectable.

While Luton have struggled in the top flight, their compact style means they haven’t conceded more than two goals in a game since they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in their second league outing.

Villa are still adapting to the rigours of mixing domestic and European duties and may take a while to get up to speed after Thursday’s successful trip to the Netherlands, where they beat AZ Alkmaar 4-1.

The Villans should extend their winning home run against Luton but it may not be as comprehensive as some believe.

Aston Villa v Luton team news

Aston Villa: Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey remain out

Luton: Mads Andersen, Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reece Burke are sidelined. Jordan Clark and Amari'i Bell are doubts.

Aston Villa v Luton predicted line-ups

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Zaniolo; Diaby, Watkins

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Bell; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty; Brown, Ogbene; Morris

Best bet for Aston Villa v Luton :

Aston Villa to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-10 bet365

Verdict by Joe Casey

Brighton v Fulham predictions

The fact that Brighton's 2-0 Europa League win over Ajax was expected is proof of just how far Albion have come in a short space of time.

Victory over the Amsterdam giants was Brighton's first in six outings but they may not have to wait as long between drinks when they host Fulham on Sunday.

The Seagulls have had a difficult run of league games, losing to Aston Villa and Manchester City and taking a point from Liverpool, but Fulham are not of the same calibre as those sides and Brighton should be too classy for the Cottagers.

All of Brighton’s six wins this season have been by at least a two-goal margin and they can maintain that trend against Marco Silva’s men, who are not the team they were last season.

The Cottagers failed to find a replacement for last season's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and they have scored just eight goals in nine league games as a result.

Brighton, meanwhile, have netted 22 times in that time, so back the Seagulls to win by at least two goals at the Amex.

Brighton v Fulham team news

Brighton: Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Solly March are injured.

Fulham: Issa Diop, Adama Traore, Kenny Tete and Tosin Adarabioyo are expected to miss the trip to the south coast.

Brighton v Fulham predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gross; Mitoma, Lallana, Fati; Ferguson

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Best bet for Brighton v Fulham :

Brighton -1 goal on handicap

1pt 7-5 bet365

Verdict by Joe Casey

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest predictions

Home is where the heart is for Liverpool, who have won all seven of their matches at Anfield this season, and they can extend their winning run at the expense of Nottingham Forest.

Having won the Merseyside derby 2-0 against Everton last Saturday, the Reds eased to a 5-1 hammering of Toulouse on Thursday, barely breaking a sweat in the Europa League encounter.

Therefore, they should be pretty fresh for this contest with Forest, who are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

The Tricky Trees relinquished a 2-0 lead over lowly Luton to draw 2-2 last time out and they've struggled on the road recently, failing to score in either of their last two away fixtures against Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Goals could again be in short supply for the visitors, who are missing Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Liverpool are worth a bet to post a win to nil, having done that in two of their last three home games in all competitions.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest team news

Liverpool: Andy Robertson faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after shoulder surgery, Curtis Jones is suspended and Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Thiago Alcantara are out.

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Divock Origi are sidelined and Anthony Elanga is a doubt due to illness.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Turner; Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga.

Best bet for Liverpool v Nottingham Forest :

Liverpool to win to nil

1pt 5-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Verdict by Liam Flin

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.