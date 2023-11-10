Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Saturday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Arsenal to win to nil v Burnley 2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Everton draw no bet v Crystal Palace

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Both teams to score in Manchester United v Luton

2pts 10-11 bet365

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Arsenal v Burnley predictions

Burnley were praised by opposition manager Roy Hodgson for their performance in their 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, but the Clarets have been unable to live up to the hype this season and a trip to Arsenal looks a daunting proposition.

The Clarets stormed to the Championship title last season but the step up has been a big education for Vincent Kompany’s side, who have collected just four points, three of which came at fellow new boys Luton.

A tally of eight goals from 11 league games is a big concern and they could struggle to make their mark at the Emirates, where Arsenal got all the rage generated by their controversial defeat to Newcastle out of their system with a Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has a few injury concerns, but his team have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home games and can be relied upon to keep another.

Arsenal v Burnley team news

Arsenal: Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka will be assessed. Hopes are high that Takehiro Tomiyasu will be available but Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe are out.

Burnley: Josh Cullen is available after suspension but Lyle Foster, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Michael Obafemi and Aaron Ramsey are all set to miss out.

Arsenal v Burnley predicted line-ups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho,; Rodriguez, Amdouni

Best bet for Arsenal v Burnley :

Arsenal to win to nil

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Crystal Palace v Everton predictions

Everton have found some form of late, drawing 1-1 with highflying Brighton last week after thrashing Burnley 3-0 to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals, and they may be able to keep that run going at Crystal Palace.

The Toffees enjoyed their last trip to the capital, beating West Ham 1-0, and can take advantage of the Eagles' struggles at Selhurst Park this term.

Palace have won just one of their five home matches this season and have drawn with relegation candidates Fulham and Nottingham Forest in that time, suggesting a trip to Selhurst Park may have lost some of its fear factor.

Everton have been strong on their travels, with their only defeat in six away matches coming at rivals Liverpool when they were reduced to ten men for a large portion of the game.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit and firing the Toffees possess an attacking threat the wasteful Eagles could only dream of, and he could be key in making it three wins from their last three trips to London for Sean Dyche's side.

Crystal Palace v Everton team news

Crystal Palace: Michael Olise is finally nearing a return for the Eagles but will miss out again. He joins Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, James Tomkins and Dean Henderson on the sidelines.

Everton: Amadou Onana missed the Toffees' 1-1 draw with Brighton but is expected to recover for the trip to London, with Jarrad Branthwaite also likely to be fit despite a knock. Captain Seamus Coleman is back in training but unlikely to be risked. Dele Alli and Andre Gomes are out.

Crystal Palace v Everton predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Schlupp

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeill; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Best bet for Crystal Palace v Everton :

Everton draw no bet

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Manchester United v Luton predictions

The Manchester United soap opera produced another episode memorable for all the wrong reasons when they lost 4-3 in Copenhagen on Wednesday, and Luton should be quietly confident that they can make an impression at Old Trafford.

It would be a brave move to back United at 1-3 given they have scraped home in all six of their Premier League victories this term.

The Hatters, meanwhile, are showing more gumption than their fellow promotees Burnley and Sheffield United, and while they have not won in their last five league games, the signs are encouraging.

Rob Edwards’s side claimed three points at Everton, battled back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest and were denied a memorable victory over Liverpool last week by Luis Diaz’s late strike.

They are capable of finding the net at Old Trafford, where United have conceded in each of their last five league games.

Manchester United v Luton team news

Manchester United: Jonny Evans came off injured against Copenhagen and will be assessed. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are out.

Luton: The Hatters hope Amari'i Bell recovers from his ankle injury but Luke Berry, Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Mads Andersen are all missing.

Manchester United v Luton predicted line-ups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Ogbene; Morris

Best bet for Manchester United v Luton:

Both teams to score

2pts 10-11 bet365

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

