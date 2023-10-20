Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Saturday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Wolves draw no bet

1pt 11-10 general

Burnley or draw double chance

1pt 21-20 Hills

Manchester City to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 3-4 general

Newcastle to score over 2.5 goals

1pt 15-8 Betfair

Both teams to score in Nottingham Forest v Luton

1pt 11-10 Betfair , Paddy Power

You can bet on Saturday's Premier League fixtures here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Bournemouth v Wolves predictions

No team in the Premier League have scored fewer goals than Bournemouth's five in their opening eight games and Wolves should be confident they can claim three points at Bournemouth.

The Cherries have conceded ten goals in their last three matches and it was only the end of last month that Wolves inflicted a first defeat of the season on champions Manchester City.

Gary O'Neil returns to his old club in the knowledge that his side have scored more than once in just one of their last 12 league games on the road and have kept one away league clean sheet in 20 since their last visit to the Vitality in August 2022.

It could be worth keeping the draw onside, but Wolves drew their last away match at Luton despite playing 50 minutes with ten men and a similar performance could see them get over the line this time.

Bournemouth v Wolves team news

Bournemouth: Phillip Billing, Lloyd Kelly and Chris Mepham should all be available for the Cherries but Alex Scott and Tyler Adams are out.

Wolves: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is back from suspension but Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo are both banned. Hugo Bueno is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Bournemouth v Wolves predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Billing, Ouattara; Solanke

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Gomes, Dawson, Kilman; Doherty, Doyle, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Hwang, Cunha

Best bet for Bournemouth v Wolves :

Wolves draw no bet

1pt 11-10 general

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Brentford v Burnley predictions

Brentford seem to be feeling the effects of Ivan Toney’s lengthy suspension and have so far failed to reach the heights of last season, currently sitting 15th in the table.

They are winless in six games and collapsed late on at Old Trafford last time out to throw away what looked to be a certain three points.

They host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who have found life back in the Premier League tough, managing just one win in their eight games.

However, that win came away from home and they travel to Brentford knowing their hosts are missing both of their regular wing-backs in Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey, who are key to Thomas Frank’s system. Burnley may have the talent out wide through exciting youngsters Luca Koleosho and Wilson Odobert to hurt the depleted home side and leave the Brentford Community Stadium with at least a point in hand.

Brentford v Burnley team news

Brentford: Kevin Schade, Josh DaSilva, Rico Henry and Mikkel Damsgaard are all injured, while Aaron Hickey picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Manchester United and also misses out through suspension. Ben Mee is a doubt to face his former side, but goalkeeper Mark Flekken should be back following an illness.

Burnley: Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Nathan Redmond have been out recently, although they are all reported to be nearing recovery and some may make the bench to face Brentford.

Brentford v Burnley predicted line-ups

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Zanka, Pinnock, Collins; Ajer, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Roerslev; Mbuemo, Wissa

Burnley (4-3-3): Trafford; Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Taylor; Berge, Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Foster, Odobert

Best bet for Brentford v Burnley :

Burnley or draw double chance

1pt 21-20 Hills

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Manchester City v Brighton predictions

Manchester City will be keen to bounce back following their 1-0 defeat to fellow title-contenders Arsenal last time out and they have a good chance to do so against Brighton, who have beaten Pep Guardiola’s side just once in their last twelve attempts.

City have won their last 13 matches at the Etihad and will be confident of getting the better of the Seagulls, who lost 6-1 in their last Premier League away game and are winless in their last three on the road in all competitions.

The hosts have hit 17 goals in eight league matches while Brighton have scored 21 in the same number of games, so plenty of action should be expected in a fixture that has seen over 2.5 goals land in four of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Manchester City v Brighton team news

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne continues to miss out with a hamstring problem but Guardiola is boosted by the returning John Stones from injury as well as Rodri, who is back following a three-match-suspension.

Brighton: Julio Enciso, Pervis Estupinan and Jakub Moder are all out with injuries. Tariq Lamptey and former City midfielder James Milner are doubtful, as is Kaoru Mitoma, although it is expected he should recover from an illness which saw him withdraw early from the Japan squad and play a part in Manchester.

Manchester City v Brighton predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Best bet for Manchester City v Brighton :

Manchester City to win and over 2.5 goals

2pts 3-4 general

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Newcastle v Crystal Palace predictions

Crystal Palace have scored only two goals in their last five matches and they travel to Newcastle without their two most potent attacking threats.

The Eagles will be missing Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise on the trip to St James’ Park while Dean Henderson, Jefferson Lerma and Cheick Doucoure are also on the sidelines. That’s a lot for a small squad to absorb and even wily gaffer Roy Hodgson may struggle to execute a plan to stop Newcastle on Saturday.

The Magpies have hit the net 17 times in their last five games and they have conceded on only three occasions in their last eight matches. Eddie Howe has built a seriously impressive side and Newcastle were good enough to hammer PSG 4-1 in the Champions League. This contest looks well set up for a wide-margin Magpies victory and Howe’s men are worth backing to score three or more goals.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace team news

Newcastle: Sven Botman is being monitored, while Alexander Isak is a doubt. Joelinton should return, Anthony Gordon is back from a ban and Sandro Tonali is available.

Crystal Palace: Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Dean Henderson are all out for the visitors.

Newcastle v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Best bet for Newcastle v Crystal Palace :

Newcastle to score over 2.5 goals

1pt 15-8 Betfair

Verdict by Henry Hardwicke

Nottingham Forest v Luton predictions

Nottingham Forest’s survival last season was built on their solid home record and they are unbeaten in three games at the County Ground this term.

On paper, they won’t have many easier tasks than hosting Luton but the Hatters have shown some fight in recent weeks, beating Everton in their last away game.

Rob Edwards’ side have scored in three of their last four league games and missed some golden opportunities in their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham last time out.

Forest have the best defensive record of the bottom nine teams in the division, conceding ten times, but they may have been favoured by the fixture list and both teams are fancied to score in this clash.

If Luton are to stay up, they must target games like this as an opportunity to get a result and they can reap more attacking rewards.

Nottingham Forest v Luton team news

Nottingham Forest: Gonzalo Montiel, Felipe, Taiwo Awoniyi, Nuno Tavares and Danilo remain out. Serge Aurier and Olaoluwa Aina are doubts while Moussa Niakhate returns from suspension.

Luton: Mads Andersen, Amari'i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Jordan Clark, Dan Poors and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all out.

Nottingham Forest v Luton predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Turner; Aurier, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Wood, Hudson-Odoi

Luton (4-4-2): Kaminski; Kabore, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty; Brown, Mpanzu, Nkamba, Ogbene; Adebayo, Morris

Best bet for Nottingham Forest v Luton :

Both teams to score

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Joe Casey

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the 3pm Premier League matches.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.