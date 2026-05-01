Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

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This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details

Friday, May 1

Leeds vs Burnley

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm

Saturday, May 2

Brentford vs West Ham

Newcastle United vs Brighton

Wolves vs Sunderland

All 3pm

Arsenal vs Fulham

Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm

Sunday, May 3

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Sky Sports+, 2pm

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Sky Sports Premier League, 3.30pm

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

TNT Sports 1, 7pm

Monday, May 4

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports Premier League, 3pm

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm

Best bets

West Ham draw no bet

1pt 7-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Brighton

1pt 13-8 general

Sunderland

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes



Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brentford vs West Ham predictions

Nuno Espirito Santo will have told his West Ham players that anything less than victory against Everton would have been a disaster – and now that relegation rivals Spurs are finally working out how to win the message will be the same.

The east Londoners overcame a real test of their mettle to beat the Toffees 2-1 thanks to Callum Wilson’s late winner and the go-forward gained from that dramatic strike should serve them well at the Gtech Stadium, where Brentford have gone six home games without a victory.

Unlike many who have been in their position in the past, the Hammers seem to be thriving under pressure. Nuno’s men have lost just two of their last ten Premier League games and they should hold their own in west London.

Brentford’s ambitious goal of making Europe is fading after a run of six Premier League games without a win and Keith Andrew’s side look set to be dealt another blow against in-form and motivated West Ham.

Brentford vs West Ham team news & predicted line-ups

Brentford

Jordan Henderson and Vitaly Janlet must be assessed while Rico Henry, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

West Ham

Third-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo, Castellanos.

Brentford vs West Ham key stat

Brentford are without a win in six home games

Best bet for Brentford vs West Ham

West Ham draw no bet

1pt 7-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Newcastle vs Brighton predictions

Given the quality in their squad and the fact that they were 13 points clear of the relegation zone by the end of March, Newcastle must have thought anybody saying they wouldn’t be mathematically safe come May was simply playing an April Fool’s joke.

There is nothing funny about manager Eddie Howe’s situation, however, as a four-game losing streak in the Premier League has not only left Newcastle in danger, but his job too.

Despite all the good he has done on Tyneside, the Magpies boss really needs to end the season on a high to get an ambitious Newcastle board back on side. But he is unlikely to receive any respite on Saturday as in-form Brighton rate seriously tricky opponents.

In contrast to Howe, Fabian Hurzeler is a manager whose stock is on the rise. The Seagulls’ only loss in eight games came in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal and the nature of their 3-0 dismantling of Chelsea – their sixth win in that run – makes them a big price at St James’ Park.

Newcastle vs Brighton team news & predicted line-ups

Newcastle

Joelinton is back from suspension and Anthony Gordon could feature but Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth remain out.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Osula, Barnes.

Brighton

Adam Webster, Stefanos Tzimas and Diego Gomez are long-term absentees and the game comes too soon for James Milner and Solly March.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Gross, Baleba; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Rutter.

Newcastle vs Brighton key stat

Newcastle have lost five games in a row

Best bet for Newcastle vs Brighton

Brighton

1pt 13-8 general

Wolves vs Sunderland predictions

Regis Le Bris was quick to shut down reporters saying his Sunderland side were on the beach two weeks ago.

However, actions speak louder than words and last Friday’s 5-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest suggested plenty of his players have more than just an eye on their holidays.

Le Bris won’t stand for another performance quite that drab, though, and a response can be expected against rock-bottom Wolves.

Occasionally, the lack of pressure once an inevitable relegation has been confirmed can lead to improved performances. That has not been the case for Wolves.

Rob Edwards’ side have lost 4-0, 3-0 and 1-0 to struggling clubs West Ham, Leeds and Tottenham in their last three outings and Sunderland look set to outclass their hosts at Molineux.

The Black Cats were beaten 4-3 by Aston Villa on their last awayday but a calamitous afternoon from Luke O’Nien was to blame for that and wins at Leeds and rivals Newcastle before that show they are a very capable side on their travels.

Wolves vs Sunderland team news & predicted line-ups

Wolves

Yerson Mosquera is back from suspension but Ladislav Krejci, Jose Sa, Sam Johnstone and Enso Gonzalez are out.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong.

Sunderland

Simon Moore and Romaine Mundle are sidelined but Bertrand Traore, Nilson Angulo and Jocelin Ta Bi may return to the squad.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi; Brobbey.

Wolves vs Sunderland key stat

Wolves have lost their last three games to nil

Best bet for Wolves vs Sunderland

Sunderland

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

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