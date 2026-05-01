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Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
Best bets for Saturday's 3pm action from the Premier League on May 2. Get predictions for Brentford vs West Ham, Newcastle vs Brighton & Wolves vs Sunderland.
This week's Premier League fixtures & TV details
Friday, May 1
Leeds vs Burnley
Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm
Saturday, May 2
Brentford vs West Ham
Newcastle United vs Brighton
Wolves vs Sunderland
All 3pm
Arsenal vs Fulham
Sky Sports Premier League, 5.30pm
Sunday, May 3
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Sky Sports+, 2pm
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Sky Sports Premier League, 3.30pm
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
TNT Sports 1, 7pm
Monday, May 4
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Sky Sports Premier League, 3pm
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm
Best bets
West Ham draw no bet
1pt 7-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
Brighton
1pt 13-8 general
Sunderland
1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions
Brentford vs West Ham predictions
Nuno Espirito Santo will have told his West Ham players that anything less than victory against Everton would have been a disaster – and now that relegation rivals Spurs are finally working out how to win the message will be the same.
The east Londoners overcame a real test of their mettle to beat the Toffees 2-1 thanks to Callum Wilson’s late winner and the go-forward gained from that dramatic strike should serve them well at the Gtech Stadium, where Brentford have gone six home games without a victory.
Unlike many who have been in their position in the past, the Hammers seem to be thriving under pressure. Nuno’s men have lost just two of their last ten Premier League games and they should hold their own in west London.
Brentford’s ambitious goal of making Europe is fading after a run of six Premier League games without a win and Keith Andrew’s side look set to be dealt another blow against in-form and motivated West Ham.
Brentford vs West Ham team news & predicted line-ups
Brentford
Jordan Henderson and Vitaly Janlet must be assessed while Rico Henry, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are long-term absentees.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.
West Ham
Third-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains sidelined.
Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo, Castellanos.
Brentford vs West Ham key stat
Brentford are without a win in six home games
Best bet for Brentford vs West Ham
West Ham draw no bet
1pt 7-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
Newcastle vs Brighton predictions
Given the quality in their squad and the fact that they were 13 points clear of the relegation zone by the end of March, Newcastle must have thought anybody saying they wouldn’t be mathematically safe come May was simply playing an April Fool’s joke.
There is nothing funny about manager Eddie Howe’s situation, however, as a four-game losing streak in the Premier League has not only left Newcastle in danger, but his job too.
Despite all the good he has done on Tyneside, the Magpies boss really needs to end the season on a high to get an ambitious Newcastle board back on side. But he is unlikely to receive any respite on Saturday as in-form Brighton rate seriously tricky opponents.
In contrast to Howe, Fabian Hurzeler is a manager whose stock is on the rise. The Seagulls’ only loss in eight games came in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal and the nature of their 3-0 dismantling of Chelsea – their sixth win in that run – makes them a big price at St James’ Park.
Newcastle vs Brighton team news & predicted line-ups
Newcastle
Joelinton is back from suspension and Anthony Gordon could feature but Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth remain out.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Osula, Barnes.
Brighton
Adam Webster, Stefanos Tzimas and Diego Gomez are long-term absentees and the game comes too soon for James Milner and Solly March.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Gross, Baleba; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Rutter.
Newcastle vs Brighton key stat
Newcastle have lost five games in a row
Best bet for Newcastle vs Brighton
Brighton
1pt 13-8 general
Wolves vs Sunderland predictions
Regis Le Bris was quick to shut down reporters saying his Sunderland side were on the beach two weeks ago.
However, actions speak louder than words and last Friday’s 5-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest suggested plenty of his players have more than just an eye on their holidays.
Le Bris won’t stand for another performance quite that drab, though, and a response can be expected against rock-bottom Wolves.
Occasionally, the lack of pressure once an inevitable relegation has been confirmed can lead to improved performances. That has not been the case for Wolves.
Rob Edwards’ side have lost 4-0, 3-0 and 1-0 to struggling clubs West Ham, Leeds and Tottenham in their last three outings and Sunderland look set to outclass their hosts at Molineux.
The Black Cats were beaten 4-3 by Aston Villa on their last awayday but a calamitous afternoon from Luke O’Nien was to blame for that and wins at Leeds and rivals Newcastle before that show they are a very capable side on their travels.
Wolves vs Sunderland team news & predicted line-ups
Wolves
Yerson Mosquera is back from suspension but Ladislav Krejci, Jose Sa, Sam Johnstone and Enso Gonzalez are out.
Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Bentley; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong.
Sunderland
Simon Moore and Romaine Mundle are sidelined but Bertrand Traore, Nilson Angulo and Jocelin Ta Bi may return to the squad.
Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi; Brobbey.
Wolves vs Sunderland key stat
Wolves have lost their last three games to nil
Best bet for Wolves vs Sunderland
Sunderland
1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Arsenal vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
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Football accumulator tips for Saturday
Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for the final day of the Championship season
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