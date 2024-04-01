Premier League predictions and betting tips for Tuesday's 7.45pm kick-offs

When to bet

Tuesday's Premier League 7.45pm predictions

Burnley v Wolves predictions

Burnley put in one of their best performances of the season against Chelsea last time out, coming from behind twice with ten men at Stamford Bridge to secure a 2-2 draw.

That effort will have taken plenty out of the Clarets, however, and their record at home leaves plenty to be desired.

Vincent Kompany’s men have lost 11 of their 15 games at Turf Moor this season and look vulnerable as they host Wolves after a quick turnaround.

The visitors suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Aston Villa last time out but had won three of their previous four Premier League matches.

Injury issues have plagued Gary O’Neil’s side in recent weeks but they may not have to be at their best to get some joy against a Burnley defence who have conceded 65 times in 30 games.

Burnley v Wolves team news

Burnley: Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Jordan Beyer are all set to miss out. Lorenz Assignon is suspended but David Fofana returns after being ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea.

Wolves: Hee-chan Hwang and Pedro Neto remain out while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Craig Dawson and Matheus Cunha face late fitness tests.

Burnley v Wolves predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Muric; Taylor, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Larsen, Cullen, Berge, Odobert; Fofana, Foster

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Bueno, Kilman, T Gomes; Semedo, J Gomes, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Chiwome, Lemina

Burnley v Wolves key stat

Wolves have won seven of their last 12 league matches

Best bet for Burnley v Wolves

Wolves

2pts 6-4 Betfair

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace predictions

Bournemouth have won three of their last four games, the last two in dramatic fashion, and they are fancied to extend their good run with a victory over Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have failed to win any of their last nine away games, conceding 21 times in that run and picking up just four points from a possible 27.

Oliver Glasner’s side are still missing many of their key players, including Marc Guehi, Sam Johnstone and Michael Olise, and that could be the difference between the teams.

Andoni Iroala’s men have been quietly impressive this term and with a decent run of games ahead of them, a top-half finish is by no means out of the question.

The Cherries won the reverse fixture 2-0 and have lost only one of their 11 games against teams below them in the table this season. Take the hosts to complete the double over Palace.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace team news

Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra, Marcos Senesi and Ryan Fredericks are expected to miss out, while Ryan Christie is a doubt. The Cherries may also be cautious with Tyler Adams, who has only just returned from a long-term injury.

Crystal Palace: Cheick Doucoure, Matheus Franca, Marc Guehi, Rob Holding, Sam Johnstone and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are set to miss out while Michael Olise is also a major doubt.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kelly; Adams, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Mateta, Eze

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace key stat

Bournemouth have won four of their last five midweek Premier League games

Best bet for Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth

2pts 20-23 general

