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Premier League odds update: Arsenal move ahead but City are still favourites
Latest Premier League title and relegation odds and analysis after Arsenal go back to the top of the table
Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with Saturday's 1-0 home win over Newcastle but it was not enough for most bookmakers to make them the title favourites.
Bet365 make Arsenal and Manchester City, who have a game in hand, 10-11 joint-favourites to lift the trophy but Pep Guardiola's team are still given a slight advantage by other firms.
Arsenal are best-priced at evens with William Hill, Ladbrokes and Coral, while the 10-11 from bet365 is the top offer on Mikel Arteta's squad.
The Gunners' one-goal victory margin guarantees that City would go back to the top, at least on goals scored, if they win their game in hand, although it won't work out that way in practice, as Arsenal have another league game before the Citizens play their next top-flight match.
The leaders are at home to Fulham on Saturday (May 2), while City don't get a chance to respond until they visit Everton on Monday, May 4.
Bet365 quote 9-2 that the title is decided on goal difference this season.
Spurs 8-11 favourites for relegation despite winning at Wolves
At the other end of the table, West Ham and Tottenham both won on Saturday, leaving the Hammers still two points ahead of 18th-placed Spurs with four matches remaining.
Spurs remain the favourites to join Wolves and Burnley in the Championship next season at 8-11 despite winning 1-0 at Molineux, while West Ham are a best-priced 11-8 with Hills after their 2-1 home win over Everton. It's 22-1 Nottingham Forest and 25-1 Leeds to go down with those teams both at least five points ahead of Spurs.
Liverpool were cut to 4-9 for a top-four finish after they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and Aston Villa (5-4 with Paddy Power for the top four) lost 1-0 at Fulham, but both clubs are still expected to claim a Champions League place at 1-66 and 1-40 respectively to finish in the top five.
Brentford can leap up to sixth if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday and they are 13-2 to finish in the top six. United are the 17-20 favourites for that match, though, with the Bees 3-1 shots and the draw 29-10.
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