Premier League news, odds and analysis: Arsenal 6-4 to go back-to-back

Premier League 2026-27 title betting (Bet365)

Team Odds Arsenal 6-4 Manchester City 5-2 Liverpool 5-1 Manchester United 7-1

Chelsea 10-1



Arsenal have been celebrating after winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and they are the 6-4 favourites to go back-to-back by finishing top of the pile in 2026-27.

A party in the red half of north London was sparked by events at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night where Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, leaving them four points adrift with just one game to play.

Pep Guardiola could not hide his frustrations and his imminent departure raises doubts over City's prospects in the years to come.

The Citizens seem to have settled on Enzo Maresca as Guardiola's replacement, but their era of domination may be coming to an end. Bookmakers certainly have their doubts and City are pitched at 5-2 in next season's title betting.

If continuity is the key to success, Arsenal appear to be sitting pretty.

They have been building steadily under the last six years under Mikel Arteta and they were 12-5 to end their title drought this season before the action began.

They have another shot at glory in the Champions League final against Paris-Saint-Germain this month.

Liverpool seem to be less certain of the way forward, although they will have celebrated Erling Haaland's equalising goal at Bournemouth which made it almost certain that they will be playing Champions League football next season.

The Reds finish the season with a home match against Brentford but have a three-point cushion and a goal-difference advantage of +10 compared to +4 over sixth-placed Bournemouth, who conclude with a trip to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were the 2-1 title favourites going into this season but they are 5-1 to return to the summit by the end of next term.

Manchester United get a 7-1 quote despite their third-place finish this season, although they will have the extra burden of Champions League games to contend with.

European football may or may not be an issue for Chelsea, who have settled on Xabi Alonso as the man to take them forward, but the Blues are 10-1 fifth favourites, while Aston Villa are on offer at 28-1.

Premier League relegation betting

Team Odds West Ham 1-7 Tottenham 6-1

Odds from bet365 – correct at time of publishing

Chelsea's 2-1 win at home to Tottenham on Wednesday was enough to keep the Lilywhites involved in the relegation scrap.

Roberto De Zerbi's side were beaten for the first time in five games but they hold a two-point advantage over third-bottom West Ham and will approach Sunday's clash at home to Everton knowing that a point would almost certainly save them from the drop.

The Hammers are just about still alive as they prepare to take on Leeds at the London Stadium but Nuno's side are considered the clear outsiders in the head-to-head battle which will dominate the final weekend of Premier League fixtures.

Spurs are 1-7 shots to survive while West Ham are 6-1 to climb out of the bottom three.

Read more:

Middlesbrough odds-on for Premier League after Southampton expelled

Freiburg vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting. and a spri