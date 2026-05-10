Premier League news: Arsenal 1-7 to seal title after tense triumph at West Ham

Arsenal are 1-7 to win the Premier League after a combination of David Raya, Leandro Trossard and VAR helped them grind out a dramatic 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened West Ham.

The Gunners, 8-13 shots before kick-off on Sunday, needed a brilliant Raya save to deny Mateus Fernandes from close range shortly before Trossard's 83rd-minute opener.

Arsenal touched 1-100 in-play to take the three points but the Hammers thought they had salvaged a draw in injury-time when substitute Callum Wilson smashed a loose ball into the net.

However, Wilson's strike was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Raya and the leaders clung on for a vital victory.

Mikel Arteta's men are five points clear of 5-1 title rivals Manchester City, who beat Brentford 3-0 on Saturday and have three games remaining to Arsenal's two.

The Gunners face Burnley at home and Crystal Palace away in their last two fixtures, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone and are 1-7 to go down.

All three 2pm kick-offs in the Premier League ended in draws – a treble that would have paid 50-1.

Europa League finalists Aston Villa, who were 8-13 to win at relegated Burnley, were held to a 2-2 draw at Turf Moor.

Villa are fifth, four points clear of Bournemouth and six ahead of Brighton in the race for Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery's men are 1-14 to seal a top-five finish but they face Liverpool at home and Manchester City away in their final two fixtures.

Nottingham Forest, beaten by Villa in the Europa League semi-finals, are safe from relegation after Elliot Anderson's 88th-minute goal earned them a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

And Conference League finalists Crystal Palace came from behind twice in their 2-2 draw with Everton at Selhurst Park.

Premier League title betting

Team Odds Arsenal 1-7 Manchester City 9-2

Odds from bet365 – correct at time of publishing

Market moves

Arsenal were cut from 4-11 to 1-7 following their tense victory at the London Stadium and Manchester City are out to 5-1 with BoyleSports.

It was also a significant result at the bottom of the table as Tottenham are 9-2, from 11-4, for relegation and West Ham are 1-7. Forest and Leeds are both safe on 43 points.

Liverpool (1-100) and Aston Villa (1-14) remain on course for a top-five finish but Bournemouth were trimmed from 9-1 to 7-1 following Villa's draw at Burnley. Brighton are 13-1 from 20-1 to make the top five.

Premier League relegation betting

Team Odds West Ham 1-7 Tottenham 9-2

Odds from BoyleSports – correct at time of publishing

Talking point

After a dramatic weekend in the William Hill Scottish Premiership title race, the sponsors make Celtic 4-6 to win the league with leaders Hearts 11-10.

Hearts had been 4-6 title favourites before Saturday's 1-1 draw at Motherwell and Celtic capitalised on their slip-up by beating Old Firm rivals Rangers 3-1 on Sunday.

Mikey Moore gave Rangers a ninth-minute lead before the Bhoys roared back with a goal from Hyun-Jun Yang and a Daizen Maeda brace.

Hearts have a one-point lead over Celtic with two matches to go but, crucially, the title rivals meet at Celtic Park in their final game of the season on Saturday.

Before that final-day showdown, Celtic are 5-6 to win at Motherwell and 1-2 shots Hearts host Falkirk on Wednesday.

Punting pointers

Jeremy Doku made the breakthrough for Manchester City against Brentford on Saturday, extending his hot streak to five goals in his last six appearances.

The Belgium winger is 9-4 with bet365 to find the net in Wednesday's league fixture at home to Crystal Palace and the firm offer 11-1 that Doku scores first in Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

He scored in City's 3-0 league win over the Blues last month and fired them level in the 2-1 FA Cup semi-final victory against Southampton at Wembley.

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