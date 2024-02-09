Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Today's Offers 8 All offers

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday February 10

Best bets

Bournemouth

1pt 15-8 general

Diogo Jota to score at any time

2pts 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Carlton Morris to score the first goal

1pt 11-2 Hills

Tottenham & both teams to score

1pt 9-5 Betfair

Wolves

2pts 11-10 general

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Fulham v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth have been exceptional since beating Newcastle 2-0 in mid-November, winning seven of their 12 subsequent games and losing just twice in that run, and they should be too strong for Fulham.

The Cottagers are winless in six, were unable to defeat a poor Burnley side last Saturday despite holding an early two-goal advantage and were thrashed 3-0 by the Cherries in the reverse fixture, suggesting they will be in for a tough time at Craven Cottage.

Bournemouth have won five of their last seven away games – a statistic that should probably read six from seven as they were extremely lucky to not take all three points in their last road game against West Ham – and, given that are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Fulham, they look set extend that run with a win in London this afternoon.

Fulham v Bournemouth team news

Fulham: Raul Jimenez and Kenny Tete are out with injuries whilst Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are still away at Afcon with Nigeria. Fode Ballo-Toure is back from that tournament following Senegal’s exit while Adama Traore, Harry Wilson and Issa Diop are all doubts, but could feature.

Bournemouth: Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, James Hill and Max Aarons are all injured while Philip Billing is suspended after being sent off against Nottingham Forest. Ryan Christie has recovered from a knock and Enes Unal, who has had his visa approved, could make his debut.

Fulham v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke

Fulham v Bournemouth key stat

Bournemouth have won five of their last seven away games

Best bet for Fulham v Bournemouth

Bournemouth

1pt 15-8 general

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Liverpool v Burnley predictions

Liverpool’s title bid was dealt a major blow with a 3-1 defeat by Arsenal last weekend, but they should have no trouble bouncing back when they host Burnley.

The Reds have won 16 of their last 18 home games this season, with the only exceptions a pair of draws against Arsenal and Manchester United, and they should have too much for their visitors, who have lost 16 of their 23 matches.

Quotes of 1-6 for the hosts to win don’t make much appeal however and over 3.5 goals is also odds-on.

The value selection may be Diogo Jota to get on the scoresheet.

The Portuguese forward has four goals in his last five league appearances, including in the reverse fixture against these opponents in December.

In Mo Salah’s absence, expect the former Wolves man to step up and grab a goal.

Liverpool v Burnley team news

Liverpool: Joel Matip, Dominik Szoboszlai, Stefan Bajcetic, Mo Salah, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Thiago Alcantara are all expected to be absent. Wataru Endo should be back from the Asian Cup.

Burnley: Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho are absentees while Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer and Hannes Delcroix are major doubts.

Liverpool v Burnley predicted line-ups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Datro Fofana, Foster

Liverpool v Burnley key stat

Diogo Jota has scored 13 goals this season

Best bet for Liverpool v Burnley

Diogo Jota to score at any time

2pts 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Joe Casey

Luton v Sheffield United predictions

Luton are the joint-top scorers among the bottom nine teams with 32 goals in 22 matches and their offensive prowess could be key to defeating Sheffield United in their key contest at Kenilworth Road.

The fourth-bottom Hatters are playing to their strengths and have worked out a method of being competitive.

They have been getting the ball forward early and using the physical prowess of forwards Carlton Morris and Elijah Abebayo, who have been looking increasingly comfortable on the Premier League stage.

Adebayo is Luton's top scorer with nine goals but Morris is gaining confidence after netting twice in the last three league games and looks overpriced to open the scoring this weekend.

Sheffield United will be aware of the onslaught coming their way but they may be powerless to deal with it.

They have lost an average of 19.3 aerial duels per league game, which is the highest in the division.

Luton v Sheffield United team news

Luton: Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf) and Tom Lockyer (chest) remain unavailable.

Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie (calf) could return and Rhian Brewster is available after suspension but Ivo Grbic (concussion), John Egan, Chris Basham (both ankle), Daniel Jebbison (illness) and George Baldock (unspecified) are ruled out and Max Lowe (unspecified) is a doubt.

Luton v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Adebayo, Morris.

Sheffield United (3-4-3): Foderingham; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Hamer, Norrington-Davies; McAtee, McBurnie, Brereton.

Luton v Sheffield United key stat

Carlton Morris has scored in two of his last three league appearances

Best bet for Luton v Sheffield United

Carlton Morris to score the first goal

1pt 11-2 Hills

Verdict by Dan Childs

Tottenham v Brighton predictions

Two late goals gave Tottenham's 4-2 defeat at Brighton a rather flattering look in December, but Spurs were always going to be up against it when fielding a back four of full-backs and Ange Postecoglou's team should be a lot stronger in Saturday's return.

Key injuries slammed the brakes on Spurs' impressive start, but they now look to be at full strength and geared to kick on in their quest for at least the top four.

The visiting Seagulls were lifted by a 4-1 win over arch-rivals Crystal Palace last week, but they lost their last away league game 4-0 at Luton and have won just one of their last nine matches on the road in the top flight.

One clean sheet in 11 outings on their travels is bad news for a trip in which they will have to do a lot of defending, but Spurs have demonstrated that their enthusiasm to get forward can get them into trouble at times.

They have won their last four home league games and conceded in all of them, so it would not be a surprise if that pattern was followed.

Tottenham v Brighton team news

Tottenham: Spurs should be virtually at full strength as Yves Bissouma and Heung-Min Son have returned from international duty. Ryan Sessegnon is doubtful while Giovani Lo Celso and Manor Solomon are set to miss out.

Brighton: Solly March, James Milner, Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso are missing for the Seagulls, but Kaoru Mitoma is back from the Asian Cup.

Tottenham v Brighton predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Brighton (3-4-3): Verbruggen; Van Hecke, Dunk, Julio; Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Lamptey; Bounanotte, Ferguson, Pedro

Tottenham v Brighton key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Tottenham's last ten Premier League home games

Best bet for Tottenham v Brighton

Tottenham & both teams to score

1pt 9-5 Betfair

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Wolves v Brentford predictions

Brentford are slipping further towards relegation trouble after seven defeats in their last eight matches and their situation is unlikely to improve after a visit to Molineux.

Ivan Toney's return from his lengthy suspension provided some optimism, especially as he scored upon his return against Nottingham Forest and was also on target against Tottenham.

But they have conceded at least three times in four of their last five matches, so there are plainly issues at the other end.

Wolves should be able to exploit them, having lost just one of their last six games, a 4-3 defeat to Manchester United when they should great spirit to fight back from 3-1 down to draw level before being sunk by a winner deep into injury time.

Gary O'Neil's side got that out of their system with an excellent 4-2 victory at Chelsea last Sunday and, having beaten the Blues, Manchester City and Tottenham at Molineux this season, they look an attractive price to take another win.

Wolves v Brentford team news

Wolves: Hee-Chan Hwang is back from the Asian Cup and Boubacar Traore has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations

Brentford: Josh DaSilva has suffered a knee injury while Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade are out. Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa are still at Afcon.

Wolves v Brentford predicted line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Cunha, Neto

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Wolves v Brentford key stat

Brentford have lost their last five Premier League away matches

Best bet for Wolves v Brentford

Wolves

2pts 11-10 general

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

