Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Tuesday's matches

Tuesday's Premier League predictions

Fulham v Everton predictions

Fulham have exited two cup competitions within the last week but can bounce back with victory over Everton in the Premier League.

After losing to Liverpool over two legs in the EFL Cup semi-finals, the Cottagers were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Achieving as high a finish as possible in the league is now the aim for Marco Silva's men, who can make home advantage count against the Toffees.

Six of Fulham's seven league wins this season have come on their own patch and their only road win came on the opening day against Everton, who are hovering above the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche's men were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Luton on Saturday and have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Key player such as Joao Palhinha and Raul Jimenez are expected to return to the Fulham lineup for this one and the Cottagers are worth a bet to win.

Fulham v Everton team news

Fulham: Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Fode Ballo-Toure are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Adama Traore is a doubt for the Cottagers, who are expected to ring the changes.

Everton: Andre Gomes is a doubt for the Toffees, who will be without injured pair Dele Alli and Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye, who is at Afcon.

Fulham v Everton predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Everton (4-4-2): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin, Beto.

Best bet for Fulham v Everton :

Fulham

1pt 29-20 bet365, Coral

Verdict by Liam Flin

Luton v Brighton predictions

Brighton have made a habit of being involved in high-scoring affairs this season, and another one could be on the cards when they visit Luton on Tuesday.

The Seagulls won the reverse fixture 4-1 and were in dominant attacking form at the weekend, picking up a 5-2 win away at Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

They also have a pair of 4-2 wins over Stoke and Tottenham in their last five games, so pose a big threat to this Luton defence.

The Hatters have been in fine form, losing just one of their last seven games in all competitions and securing wins over Newcastle and Everton in that run.

The hosts have put in some solid performances at home in recent weeks and four of their last seven league games have gone over 3.5 goals, the same is fancied in what should be a pulsating affair.

Luton v Brighton team news

Luton: Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore and Tom Lockyer are out while Jacob Brown is a major doubt. Jordan Clark returns from suspension and Cauley Woodrow has been passed fit.

Brighton: Solly March, Joel Veltman, Julion Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra are absent while Ansu Fati is a major doubt.

Luton v Brighton predicted line-ups

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo, Morris

Brighton (3-4-3): Steele; Webster, Dunk, Igor; Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Estupinan; Buonanotte, Welbeck, Pedro

Best bet for Luton v Brighton :

Over 3.5 goals in Luton v Brighton

1pt 13-8 Betfair

Verdict by Joe Casey

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United predictions

Crystal Palace fans are losing patience with the Selhurst Park regime and a defeat at home to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United would heap even more pressure on manager Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have won just one of their last ten league matches and that was at home to Brentford, who have lost their last four Premier League fixtures on the road, so nothing can be taken for granted against the Blades.

Palace's 5-0 hiding at Arsenal last time out was the fifth time in their last seven league matches that they have conceded at least twice and United will fancy their chances against a team who have conceded 11 goals in their last six home league fixtures.

There have been signs of improvement since Chris Wilder's return to the Steel City and the Blades should be encouraged by their league draw with West Ham if not by their FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

A repeat of the spirit that earned them a surprise 1-1 draw at Aston Villa before Christmas could help them get something from their trip to London.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United team news

Crystal Palace: Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise are available and Jordan Ayew has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, but Cheick Doucoure and Rob Holding are out.

Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster is available after a three-match ban while Yasser Larouci and Anis Ben Slimane are back from international duty and could be involved. John Egan and Chris Basham remain sidelined.

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Richards, Lerma, Schlupp; Mateta, Edouard

Sheffield United (4-1-4-1): Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhovic, Robinson, Trusty; Souza; McAtee, Hamer, Brooks, Brereton Diaz; Osula

Best bet for Crystal Palace v Sheffield United :

Sheffield United or draw double chance

1pt 5-4 bet365, Hills

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

