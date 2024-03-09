Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs
Best bets for all the 2pm action from the Premier League on Sunday, March 10
When to bet
Both matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday
Best bets
Draw in Brighton v Nottingham Forest
1pt 3-1 general
West Ham to win & over 2.5 goals
1pt 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports
Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions
Brighton v Nottingham Forest predictions
It has been a miserable fortnight for Brighton, who have been knocked out of the FA Cup, lost 3-0 at Fulham in the league and were put to the sword by Roma in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League defeat, and they may not bounce back immediately against Nottingham Forest.
Their visitors have also lost their last three matches, claiming maximum points in just one of their last ten Premier League away games, but it is still difficult to put much faith in the Seagulls, whose 12-match unbeaten run at the Amex includes six draws.
Forest, just one place above the relegation zone, are in greater need of the points. They have shown enough in their recent home losses against Manchester United and Liverpool, both to late goals, to suggest they can boost their survival prospects by taking a point from their trip to the south coast.
Brighton v Nottingham Forest team news
Brighton: Midfielder Billy Gilmour serves the final match of his three-game ban while Joao Pedro is struggling with a hamstring injury
Nottingham Forest: Nicolas Dominguez faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock in the defeat to Liverpool. Willy Boly and Chris Wood are pushing to be involved.
Brighton v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups
Brighton (3-4-3): Steele; Van Hecke, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Gross, Baleba, Estupinan; Adingra, Welbeck, Fati
Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi
Brighton v Nottingham Forest key stat
Brighton have drawn six of their last nine home league games
Best bet for Brighton v Nottingham Forest:
Draw
1pt 3-1 general
Verdict by Ian Wilkerson
West Ham v Burnley predictions
West Ham have steadied the ship in the Premier League with wins over Brentford and Everton in their last two matches and they should be able to rack up the goals against another struggling side when they face Burnley at the London Stadium.
The Hammers' 6-0 thumping by Arsenal will live long in the memory, but that humbling was their only defeat at home in their last eight matches and Burnley, with just two points from their last nine games, look to have little to offer in terms of resistance.
There have been 11 occasions in the league this season that Vincent Kompany's team have conceded at least three goals, including in each of their last four road games.
The Clarets have scored in seven of their last nine league away games, so could find the net in east London, but their defending is clearly an issue and the best betting tactic could be to back the Hammers to win a match featuring at least three goals.
West Ham v Burnley team news
West Ham: Emerson will be assessed after being substituted against Freiburg. Nayef Aguerd is doubtful and Maxwel Cornet is out.
Burnley: Midfielder Josh Brownhill is back after a ban but Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Lyle Foster, Luca Koleosho and Jordan Beyer are all out
West Ham v Burnley predicted line-ups
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen
Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Larsen, Fofana
West Ham v Burnley key stat
Burnley have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine league games
Best bet for West Ham v Burnley:
West Ham to win & over 2.5 goals
1pt 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports
Verdict by Ian Wilkerson
Published on 9 March 2024
Last updated 13:29, 9 March 2024
