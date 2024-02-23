Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 general

Simon Adingra to score v Everton

1pt 5-2 BoyleSports

Under 1.5 goals in Crystal Palace v Burnley

1pt 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester United to win and both teams to score

1pt 19-10 Hills

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest predictions

Aston Villa have lost their last two home matches after going 17 Premier League games without defeat at Villa Park, although those losses came against Newcastle and Manchester United so they should fare better against Nottingham Forest, who are still just four points clear of the relegation zone despite a slight upturn in form.

The Villans are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Forest and looked closer to being back to their best when beating Fulham 2-1 last Saturday.

However, the Tricky Trees have recently beaten Newcastle at St James’ Park while also taking a point off both Wolves and Bournemouth, suggesting they may not go down without a fight at Villa Park.

The visitors’ chances of finding the net are boosted further by the absence of key Villa defenders Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa and ball-winning midfielder Boubacar Kamara. So the Villans could be left exposed, although they should still have the strength to take three points and continue in their hunt for a top-four finish.

Both teams have scored in Forest’s last four away league games as well as Villa’s last five home matches in all competitions, so expect goals at both ends and a home win in this clash.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest team news

Aston Villa: Defensive cogs Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara remain sidelined. Forwards Emi Buendia and Jhon Duran are also out but Villa have no fresh injury concerns from their win at Fulham.

Nottingham Forest: Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly are available but Taiwo Awoniyi is a doubt after suffering a knock against West Ham and could miss out alongside Chris Wood and Gonzalo Montiel.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Cash, Lenglet, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Tielemans; Watkins

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Tavares; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest key stat

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings with Nottingham Forest.

Best bet for Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest :

Aston Villa and both teams to score

1pt 15-8 general

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Brighton v Everton predictions

Brighton thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 last Sunday and Roberto De Zerbi’s men are beginning to show they are getting their scoring mojo back.

The Seagulls have netted four goals in two of their last three home matches – against Spurs and rivals Crystal Palace – which could spell trouble for an out-of-form Everton side.

Everton are winless in their last eight league matches and have failed to score in their last four away games in all competitions, suggesting it could be a role reversal from their last trip to the Amex in May when they were shock 5-1 winners.

One man who could thrive is Seagulls ace Simon Adingra. The Ivory Coast international scored twice against the Blades in his first appearance since being named best young player at the Africa Cup of Nations and being named man of the match as his side beat Nigeria in the final.

Everton have faced 63 shots in their last four matches so Adingra, who has scored six times this term and has registered 22 shots in his last eight Brighton appearances, could have ample opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Brighton v Everton team news

Brighton: The Seagulls will be without top scorer Joao Pedro as well as James Milner, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood, while Kaoru Mitoma is a doubt but Julio Enciso is back for the first time since August.

Everton: Andre Gomes will miss at least two more weeks and is joined on the sidelines by Arnaut Danjuma and Dele Alli. However, Seamus Coleman (illness) and Vitaliy Mykolenko (knock) are expected to feature.

Brighton v Everton predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Buonanotte, Fati; Welbeck

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Brighton v Everton key stat

Everton have faced 63 shots in their last four matches.

Best bet for Brighton v Everton :

Simon Adingra to score v Everton

1pt 5-2 BoyleSports

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Crystal Palace v Burnley predictions

Oliver Glasner begins his Crystal Palace reign with a home clash against Burnley on Saturday, but it is unlikely to be the kind of game to get fans out of their seats.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner has plenty of work to do at Selhurst Park with the Eagles having won just one of their last seven matches.

And he will not be helped in his first game by the absence of key players Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, who have scored 11 goals between them this term.

A wager on a low-scoring game could therefore be the way to go against Burnley, whose confidence is sure to be at a low ebb following last Saturday's 5-0 drubbing at home to Arsenal.

The Clarets have scored only 25 goals in as many league matches and have failed to score on nine occasions in the top flight.

They also rank 19th in the division in terms of shots on target (82) and are missing four-goal striker Lyle Foster, so under 1.5 goals looks a wise wager.

Crystal Palace v Burnley team news

Crystal Palace: Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will again be out for Palace, who could be missing up to seven players with Will Hughes a doubt.

Burnley: Nathan Redmond, Lyle Foster, Aaron Ramsey and Luca Koleosho are all expected to miss out but Mike Tresor has recovered from illness and Jordan Beyer could return.

Crystal Palace v Burnley predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Johnstone; Ward, Richards, Andersen; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Ayew, Edouard, Mateta.

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni, Fofana.

Crystal Palace v Burnley key stat

Burnley have failed to score in nine Premier League matches this season - only Sheffield United, Everton and Fulham (all ten) have drawn more blanks.

Best bet for Crystal Palace v Burnley :

Under 1.5 goals in Crystal Palace v Burnley

1pt 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Liam Flin

Manchester United v Fulham predictions

Manchester United have moved to within five points of the Premier League top four after a stellar start to 2024 and they can extend their winning run at home to Fulham.

The Red Devils have started the year with six wins and one draw from their opening seven matches, beating Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa during their spell of success.

And there seems to be a renewed belief in the United camp that Erik ten Hag's men can force their way into the top four, especially given the recent inconsistency of Villa.

Fulham, meanwhile, have not had the best start to the year, having won just one Premier League fixture since New Year's Eve.

They have been held to draws by struggling pair Everton and Burnley in that time and the Cottagers look vulnerable at Old Trafford.

That said, they have found the net in four of their last six games while United have kept just one clean sheet in their last six assignments, so combine a home win with both teams to score.

Manchester United v Fulham team news

Manchester United: Both Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw are out with muscle problems and join Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount on the sidelines.

Fulham: Joao Palhinha is suspended after picking up ten yellow cards and Raul Jimenez has a thigh injury. Kenny Tete and Armando Broja will be assessed.

Manchester United v Fulham predicted line-ups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Rashford.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Iwobi; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Manchester United v Fulham key stat

Manchester United have won six of their seven games in 2024, conceding in five of those matches.

Best bet for Manchester United v Fulham :

Manchester United to win and both teams to score

1pt 19-10 Hills

Verdict by Liam Flin

