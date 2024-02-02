Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Today's Offers 8 All offers

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Brighton to win 3-1 v Crystal Palace

1pt 14-1 bet365

Under 2.5 goals in Burnley v Fulham

2pts 10-11 Hills

Both teams to score in Newcastle v Luton

2pts 4-5 bet365

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brighton v Crystal Palace predictions

Brighton have failed to score a goal in three Premier League matches since the turn of the year, drawing 0-0 with West Ham and Wolves before a shock 4-0 defeat at Luton on Wednesday.

Seagulls supporters will be hoping the barren run does not continue against rivals Crystal Palace although six of the last nine meetings between the teams have ended 1-1.

Backing a 3-1 Brighton win in the correct-score market could be the way to go in a trappy betting heat. They thumped Tottenham 4-2 at the end of December before winning 4-2 at Stoke and 5-2 at Sheffield United in the FA Cup so they should cause problems for the Palace defence.

Roy Hodgson's men lost 5-0 at Arsenal in their last away game and had to come from behind twice in their 3-2 midweek win over the bottom-of-the-table Blades at Selhurst Park.

Palace have fitness doubts over key attackers Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise and they have conceded 17 goals in seven away games at top-half clubs such as Brighton.

Brighton v Crystal Palace team news

Brighton: The Seagulls are likely to be without the injured Solly March, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman, James Milner and Julio Enciso as well as Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra, who are on international duty.

Crystal Palace: New signing Daniel Munoz could start at right-back and Adam Wharton is also hoping to make his debut after arriving from Blackburn. Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure and Rob Holding are injured while Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise face fitness tests.

Brighton v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Brighton (3-4-1-2): Verbruggen; Van Hecke, Dunk, Julio; Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour, Estupinan; Pedro; Ferguson, Welbeck

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Munoz, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

Best bet for Brighton v Crystal Palace :

Brighton to win 3-1

1pt 14-1 bet365

Verdict by James Milton

Burnley v Fulham predictions

Fulham have drafted in Chelsea striker Armando Borja to help with their goalscoring problems but he may not be involved in a classic at Burnley.

The Cottagers are without an away league win since the opening weekend and have failed to score in their last three league away outings, so a win for Marco Silva's team is far from guaranteed, even though the Clarets have taken just four points at home all season.

The visitors have scored 28 goals in 22 games this term, but ten of those came in consecutive 5-0 home wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham before Christmas and they have scored more than one goal in just one of their 11 games since the second of those successes over the Hammers.

The Clarets claimed a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage on December 23, but they have taken just one point from their five matches since and scored more than once in just one of their last eight home matches, so under 2.5 goals looks the best way to go.

Burnley v Fulham team news

Burnley: Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are out long term, while Charlie Taylor is struggling with a shoulder injury.

Fulham: Harry Wilson is out with a shoulder problem and both Raul Jimenez and Issa Diop have hamstring issues. Adama Traore is still out and Alex Iwobi and Clavin Bassey remain at the Africa Cup of Nations but new loan signing Armando Broja could be thrown straight in.

Burnley v Fulham predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Al Dakhil; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Foster, Amdouni

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Borja

Best bet for Burnley v Fulham :

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 Hills

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Newcastle v Luton predictions

Three wins and a draw from their last five Premier League games have seen Luton pull their way out of the relegation zone at Everton’s expense.

The Hatters beat Brighton 4-0 on Tuesday and are flying high as they travel to Newcastle to face a home team who were also boosted by a midweek win, a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa to snap a streak of four defeats on the spin.

The pair met just before Christmas when the Hatters ran out 1-0 winners but both sides can play their part in this one.

Both teams have scored in 15 of Luton’s 21 league games and they have netted in their last nine matches.

After putting four past Brighton, the visitors should be able to find the net at least once against a Newcastle team who pose a real threat going forward but have conceded 11 goals in their last four in the league.

Newcastle v Luton team news

Newcastle: Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are all injured. Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Jamaal Lascelles are all major doubts while Alexander Isak faces a late fitness test after coming off against Aston Villa, meaning Anthony Gordon will likely play through the middle.

Luton: Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore and Tom Lockyer are out. Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown are both doubts.

Newcastle v Luton predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Gordon, Almiron

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Burke; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Clark, Morris; Adebayo

Best bet for Newcastle v Luton :

Both teams to score

2pts 4-5 bet365

Verdict by Joe Casey

