Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's matches
Best bets for Premier League matches on Sunday, February 4
When to bet
Matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday
Best bets
Dominic Solanke first goalscorer in Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
1pt each-way 9-2 bet365
Wolves or draw double chance
1pt 7-5 BoyleSports
Sunday's Premier League predictions
Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest predictions
Bournemouth were no match for Liverpool in their last home game, but they should have taken encouragement from Thursday's 1-1 draw at West Ham.
The Cherries had dropped just two points from their previous four home games before they were humbled 4-0 by Jurgen Klopp's side, so this looks set to be a difficult trip for Nottingham Forest.
The Tricky Trees raised some eyebrows with a Boxing Day win at Newcastle but have conceded at least twice in seven of their 11 matches on the road this term.
They have not kept a clean sheet in their last 11 league games and that should encourage Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who scored a hat-trick in their meeting at the City Ground and has had a breakthrough season.
The former Liverpool striker has netted nine goals in his last ten league games and, after scoring the opener at the London Stadium on Thursday, can set the Cherries on their way again.
Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest team news
Bournemouth: New signing Enes Unal has yet to receive a work permit but Dango Ouattara is available after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. James Hill, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Max Aarons are all out.
Nottingham Forest: Striker Chris Wood faces a late test on his tight hamstring. New goalkeeper Matz Sels has not been cleared to play but Moussa Niakhate is back from international duty. Nuno Tavares returns after missing the defeat to his parent club Arsenal and Cheikhou Kouyate has been granted compassionate leave.
Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Scott, Tavernier; Solanke
Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Danilo, Yates; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Awoniyi
Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest key stat
Forest have won just three of their last 30 league away games
Best bet for Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Dominic Solanke first goalscorer
1pt each-way 9-2 bet365
Chelsea v Wolves predictions
Chelsea have had an extra day of rest compared to Wolves to help them to get over the disappointment of their 4-1 loss at Liverpool on Wednesday and Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted to get back to Stamford Bridge where his side have won their last four league games.
However, it would be easy to get carried away by those results and Wolves, who showed great spirit to claw their way back to 3-3 against Manchester United on Thursday before being sunk by Kobbie Mainoo's injury-time winner, could get something from their trip to London.
Four straight wins at the Bridge may mean the pressure on Pochettino is not too intense, but the quality of the opposition has to be considered.
The Blues have beaten Brighton, who have subsequently scored one goal in four away games including a 4-0 mauling at Luton on Tuesday, bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, plus Crystal Palace and Fulham who can't buy a win on the road.
Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas Eve and had suffered only one defeat in seven matches before their 4-3 loss to United, so they are worth supporting on the double-chance market as Chelsea's home form could easily be overrated.
Chelsea v Wolves team news
Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson could be involved after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations but Levi Colwill, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chabolah are all out.
Wolves: Boubacar Traore and Hee-Chan Hwang are still on international duty but Rayan Ait-Nouri is expected to play.
Chelsea v Wolves predicted line-ups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Nkunku.
Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Cunha, Neto.
Chelsea v Wolves key stat
Wolves have scored in eight of their last ten Premier League away games
Best bet for Chelsea v Wolves:
Wolves or draw double chance
1pt 7-5 BoyleSports
Published on 3 February 2024inPremier League
Last updated 15:19, 3 February 2024
