Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Wednesday's matches

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 7.30pm on Wednesday

Best bets

Fulham

1pt Evs general

Liverpool to win & under 4.5 goals

1pt 4-5 Coral , Ladbrokes

Draw in Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

1pt 5-2 bet365

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Brighton v Brentford

2pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Fulham v Nottingham Forest predictions

Fulham’s last two Premier League matches against Wolves and Liverpool have been full of promise and they can build on those efforts with a home victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Cottagers were 3-2 winners when hosting Wolves last Monday and they looked on course for a shock success at Anfield until late strikes from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold saw them slip to a 4-3 defeat.

But Marco Silva’s side have gone a long way to quashing any survival fears with those two performances and this is a good time to be entertaining a confidence-dented Forest.

The Tricky Trees, who are two points below their London hosts, suffered their third straight league defeat when limping to a 1-0 loss at home Everton on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side had only two shots on target against the Toffees, which highlighted the importance of the injured Taiwo Awoniyi, and they have won just one of their last ten league games.

Fulham v Nottingham Forest team news

Fulham: Adama Traore, Issa Diop and Rodrigo Muniz remain out for the Cottagers.

Nottingham Forest: Leading scorer Taiwo Awoniyi remains a long-term absentee, while Danilo is a doubt. Willy Boly was substituted at half-time during the recent defeat to Everton and he must be assessed.

Fulham v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Vlachodimos; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Wood, Gibbs-White.

Best bet for Fulham v Nottingham Forest :

Fulham

1pt Evs general

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Sheffield United v Liverpool predictions

Sheffield United’s 5-0 dismantling away to relegation rivals Burnley on Saturday called time on Paul Heckingbottom’s tenure and this is a tricky starting point for Chris Wilder on his Bramall Lane return.

The Blades have lost 11 of their opening 14 Premier League games and are rooted to the foot of the table with only five points, so they may be fearing the worst against Liverpool.

Having conceded a whopping 39 league goals, the first step for Wilder will be to bolster their defence and, with improvement forecast, they may keep things respectable.

Five of the Blades’ 11 league losses under Heckingbottom were by a single goal, which includes 2-1 reverses against Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Eight of those defeats featured four goals or fewer and Liverpool, having dropped points in five of their seven league road games, may struggle to cut loose away from their beloved Anfield.

Sheffield United v Liverpool team news

Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie is suspended after his red card against Burnley on Saturday and he joins Chris Basham, Tom Davies, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies on the sidelines. George Baldock is also set to miss out after limping off against the Clarets.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp may make a some changes but the Reds remain without Alisson, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota.

Sheffield United v Liverpool predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Norwood, Fleck, McAtee, Thomas; Archer, Osula.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Best bet for Sheffield United v Liverpool:

Liverpool to win & under 4.5 goals

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predictions

Only three points separate Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in the Premier League standings and their clash at Selhurst Park is a tough one to call.

The Eagles picked up a respectable point on the road to West Ham last time out but have won only one of their last seven league assignments.

After starting the campaign with 11 points from their opening seven games, their subsequent seven matches have yielded only five points and they will be looking over their shoulder.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have taken seven points from their last three games against Newcastle, Sheffield United and Aston Villa but they are a stronger side on their own patch.

Only four of their 13 league points have come on their travels and as it's hard to make a strong case for either side, the draw could be a decent betting option with the clubs having racked up eight league stalemates between them this term.

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth team news

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze is a doubt as is Jeffrey Schlupp, while Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Dean Henderson and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are all sidelined.

Bournemouth: The Cherries will be without Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Darren Randolph.

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Bournemouth (4-5-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Solanke.

Best bet for Crystal Palace v Bournemouth:

Draw

1pt 5-2 bet365

Verdict by Liam Flin

Brighton v Brentford predictions

Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea will feel like a missed opportunity for Brighton, who won the shot count, dominated possession and had a man advantage in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

However, they couldn't put the Blues to the sword and punters should not rush to back them against Brentford given that they've been held to draws in each of their last three home league games against Liverpool, Fulham and Sheffield United.

Instead a bet on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals could be the way to go.

The Seagulls have notched and conceded in each of their last 18 Premier League fixtures and found the net in 30 straight matches in the top flight.

As for Brentford, their last four league games have generated 13 goals, four of which came in their 3-1 win at home to Luton on Saturday.

Brighton v Brentford team news

Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud are suspended, while Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Solly March and Danny Welbeck are all still sidelined.

Brentford: Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva and Mikkel Damsgaard are all injured for the Bees, while Christian Norgaard is suspended.

Brighton v Brentford predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Janelt; Onyeka, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa.

Best bet for Brighton v Brentford:

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Verdict by Liam Flin

