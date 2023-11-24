Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Saturday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

All matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Burnley v West Ham

2pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Draw-Crystal Palace double result v Luton

1pt 9-2 bet365 , Hills

Over 1.5 Chelsea goals v Newcastle

2pts 11-8 bet365

Draw & both teams to score in Nottingham Forest v Brighton

1pt 7-2 bet365



Bournemouth to win 2-1 v Sheffield United

1pt 9-1 bet365

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Burnley v West Ham predictions

On paper, a home win looks unlikely but with Burnley desperate for a win and West Ham missing key attackers, this becomes a much harder game to call.

The Hammers have won their last seven against promoted sides but have managed only draws in their last two meetings with the Clarets, making predicting the result more difficult.

One thing looks safer to call though - there should be goals at Turf Moor.

Six of Burnley's last seven matches have ended with over 2.5 goals, and both sides have scored in four of those, while the same is true for West Ham's last five away league games.

The Hammers have kept just one away clean sheet in their nine road games this season, with that sole shut out coming at League One Lincoln in the League Cup, suggesting both teams will contribute towards the total on Saturday.

Burnley have already managed to score in home defeats against highflying Aston Villa and Spurs as well as Premier League giants Chelsea suggesting they may breach West Ham’s leaky defence that has shipped three goals or more in their last three road games.

Burnley v West Ham team news

Burnley: The hosts will be without Lyle Foster, who is taking time away from football, while Hjalmar Ekdal, Manuel Benson and Ameen Al-Dakhil face fitness tests.

West Ham: The Hammers have issues in the forward department with Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen both returning from international duty early after suffering knocks. Neither looks likely to make the squad for the trip to Lancashire meaning former Burnley man Danny Ings may get a rare opportunity to lead the line for the East London outfit.

Burnley v West Ham predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Ings

Best bet for Burnley v West Ham :

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

2pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Luton v Crystal Palace predictions

A 95th-minute equaliser from Luis Diaz denied Luton a famous victory over Liverpool in their last Premier League match at Kenilworth Road and Saturday's visitors Crystal Palace could extend the Hatters' wait for a first home win of 2023-24.

Palace have lost three of their last four in the league but they have picked up ten points from six away fixtures, winning to nil at Sheffield United, Manchester United and Burnley.

The return from injury of Michael Olise is a major boost for the Eagles as only Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Leandro Trossard contributed more assists than the Palace winger's 11 last season.

However, Roy Hodgson's side have scored only three first-half goals in 12 league matches this season – one of them a penalty from Eberechi Eze against Everton in their most recent outing – while Luton have conceded just six times before the break.

Six of the Hatters' last nine games have been goalless at half-time, including their 1-0 loss at Old Trafford last time out, so the draw-Palace double result is an eye-catching price.

Luton v Crystal Palace team news

Luton: Alfie Doughty, Amari'i Bell, Cauley Woodrow and Chiedozie Ogbene will be assessed but Dan Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mads Andersen and Reece Burke remain sidelined.

Crystal Palace: Michael Olise should make his first start of the season after coming off the bench against Everton last time out. Dean Henderson, James Tomkins and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are injured.

Luton v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Kabore, Barkley, Nakamba, Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo; Morris

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Edouard

Best bet for Luton v Crystal Palace :

Draw-Crystal Palace double result

1pt 9-2 bet365, Hills

Verdict by James Milton

Newcastle v Chelsea predictions

Home is where the heart is for Newcastle but they may need their passionate supporters to be in full voice against Chelsea at St James' Park.

The Magpies have won five of their six home league games, which includes hitting Aston Villa for six and claiming the scalp of Arsenal, but a severely depleted squad makes this test against the revitalised Blues difficult.

Eddie Howe’s side have dropped points in three of their last five league matches and they were deservedly beaten 2-0 at Bournemouth on their final outing before the international break.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are starting to hit their stride under Mauricio Pochettino and they built on a 4-1 victory at nine-men Tottenham with a hard-fought point in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

That means they have scored at least twice in five of their last six league fixtures, which also features a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, and they could bag a couple more on Tyneside.

Newcastle are definitely missing two of their first-choice backline and they have conceded twice at West Ham, Wolves and Bournemouth since the start of October.

Newcastle v Chelsea team news

Newcastle: Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Matt Target, Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo and Jacob Murphy are all missing. Sandro Tonali is suspended and Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club. The likes of Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak are in contention to return.

Chelsea: The Blues remain without Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chillwell, Trevor Chalobah, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana. Marco Gusto and Levi Colwill are doubts. Christopher Nkunku is nearing his return and could return from the bench.

Newcastle v Chelsea predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.

Best bet for Newcastle v Chelsea :

Over 1.5 Chelsea goals

1pt 11-8 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Nottingham Forest v Brighton predictions

Injuries are totting up for Brighton and following a six-game winless run they make little appeal as favourites against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Seagulls would have been hoping for a fresh start after the international break but they could be without up to ten players for their trip to Forest, who have proved themselves as a formidable force on home soil.

Brighton have been frustrated in 1-1 draws with Fulham, Everton and Sheffield United in their last three matches and they remain without a clean sheet in 16 league outings.

Forest suffered their own blow during the international break with star striker Taiwo Awoniyi picking up an injury while representing Nigeria.

That does impact them but they should take plenty of encouragement from the fact that they have lost only two of their 20 Premier League home games since October last year, going eight games unbeaten.

Both teams to score is of obvious interest given it has happened in each of Brighton’s last 16 matches and a score draw, which has occurred in three of Forest’s last four home games, could be the approach to take.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton team news

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi has been ruled out for a couple of months with a groin injury while Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined. Danilo and Murillo are both doubts after limping off in the 3-2 defeat at West Ham prior to the international break. Felipe is another likely to miss out but Gonzalo Montiel could return.

Brighton: Julio Enciso and Solly March are long-term absentees and they are joined on the sidelines by Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan and James Milner. Skipper Lewis Dunk is another likely to miss out while Mahmoud Dahoud is a suspended. Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson face late fitness tests.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Vlachodimos; Aina, Niakhate, Boly, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Wood, Elanga.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Fati, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Best bet for Nottingham Forest v Brighton :

Draw & both teams to score

1pt 7-2 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Sheffield United v Bournemouth predictions

After a slow start to the season under new manager Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth picked up six points from their last three games.

Home wins over Burnley and Newcastle came either side of a 6-1 drubbing at Manchester City, taking the Cherries' goals-against tally on the road this term to 17 in just five games.

Their beleaguered defenders should get some respite against Sheffield United, who have failed to score in the first 30 minutes of a league match this season and have taken just five points from 12 games.

Both teams are struggling with injuries – Bournemouth are particularly depleted in midfield – so a small bet on a 2-1 win for the visitors looks the best play.

Four of the Blades' nine league defeats have been by that scoreline and they have found the net in eight of their last 11 games.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has scored six goals in 12 league appearances, however, and he gives the Cherries an attacking edge that their struggling hosts lack at this level.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth team news

Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic are available but striker Rhian Brewster faces a fitness test. Max Lowe will be assessed and Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison and Rhys Norrington-Davies remain sidelined.

Bournemouth: Adam Smith should start at right-back as Max Aarons has joined Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes on the sidelines. Philip Billing is a major doubt.

Sheffield United v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Foderingham; Baldock, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Thomas; Hamer, McAtee; Archer

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke

Best bet for Sheffield United v Bournemouth :

Bournemouth to win 2-1

1pt 9-1 bet365

Verdict by James Milton

