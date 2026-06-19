2026-27 Premier League fixtures: Key dates, opening weekend, title odds plus find out your club's 2026-27 schedule

The 2026-27 Premier League fixtures have been released, and champions Arsenal will kick off the campaign against newly promoted Coventry on Friday, August 21.

Mikel Arteta’s men secured a first Premier League title in 22 years last season, having been in the driving seat for much of the campaign before finishing seven points clear of nearest pursuers Manchester City, and bet365 make them 6-4 to successfully defend their crown.

Arsenal look to have a gilt-edged chance to start with a win against last season’s Championship winners, but things get tougher as their next four fixtures feature away trips to Aston Villa, Sunderland and Brighton as well as a visit from London rivals Chelsea.

Man City, who have seen Pep Guardiola step down after a historic decade in charge, start a new era at home to Bournemouth and face trips to fierce rivals Manchester United and Liverpool within their first six outings.

Enzo Maresca is expected to succeed Guardiola and City are 11-4 to go one better this term, while Liverpool and Chelsea will also start the season under new management.

Liverpool, who parted ways with Arne Slot at the end of the campaign and have since lured Andoni Iraola away from Bournemouth, face Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Ipswich and Fulham in their first four games and the 2024-25 champions will be determined to make a strong start.

Chelsea start life under Xabi Alonso away at neighbours Fulham before a trip to Brighton, a visit to champions Arsenal and a home clash with newly promoted Hull.

Third last season and keen to improve under Michael Carrick’s leadership, Manchester United meet newcomers Hull and Ipswich in their first two fixtures before a trip to Everton and a derby duel with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Premier League 2026-27 opening fixtures

Friday, August 21

Arsenal vs Coventry, 8pm

Saturday, August 22

Hull vs Manchester United, 12.30pm

Everton vs Crystal Palace, 3pm

Ipswich vs Sunderland, 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 3pm

Brentford vs Tottenham, 5.30pm

Sunday, August 23

Brighton vs Aston Villa, 2pm

Manchester City vs Bournemouth, 2pm

Liverpool vs Newcastle, 4.30pm



Monday, August 24

Fulham vs Chelsea, 8pm

Liverpool are 5-1, with the Red Devils 6-1 and Chelsea available at 10-1. It is 25-1 bar the big five, with Europa League winners Aston Villa, who open with a trip to Brighton, leading the chasing pack.

Burnley were the only promoted club to suffer an immediate relegation last season but bet365 are expecting a season of struggle for new arrivals Coventry, Hull and Ipswich.

Coventry, who are 12-1 to win at Arsenal on the opening day, are 8-13 to be relegated and Championship playoff winners Hull, 5-1 to start with a home victory over Manchester United, are 1-4 to go down at the first attempt.

The Tractor Boys are 13-8 to win their opening assignment at home to Sunderland but 4-6 for the drop, having seen manager Kieran McKenna leave on the back of guiding them back to the Premier League.

Bet365 go 11-4 about all three promoted sides being relegated, with two to drop 10-11. It is 11-4 for only one to go down and 16-1 for the trio to secure survival.

The new campaign starts 34 days after the World Cup final in the United States and concludes on Sunday, May 30, with the Champions League final taking place six days later.

2026-27 Premier League odds

Here are bet365's latest outright odds for the 2026-27 Premier League season:



Odds Arsenal 6-4 Manchester City 11-4 Liverpool 5-1 Manchester United 6-1 Chelsea 10-1 Aston Villa 25-1 Tottenham 40-1 Newcastle 50-1 Bar 150-1

Odds are correct with bet365 at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Your club's Premier League 2025-26 fixtures

When does the 2026-27 Premier League season start and end?

The new Premier League season starts on Friday, August 21, 2026 and concludes on Sunday, May 30, 2026.

When were the fixtures for the 2026-27 Premier League season released?

The 2026-27 Premier League fixture list was released on Friday, June 19 at 10am.

When is the first north London derby?

Arsenal and Tottenham fans will have to wait until the weekend of December 5 for the first north London derby of the new season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When is the first Manchester derby?

Manchester City will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on the weekend on September 12.

Who are the favourites to win the Premier League title?

Reigning Premier League champions Arsenal are 6-4 favourites to retain the title they won last year. The Gunners are closely followed in the betting by 11-4 shots Manchester City, who have been champions in four of the last six seasons and were runners-up to Mikel Arteta's men last term.

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