Premier League final day: Tottenham survive, West Ham are relegated and Sunderland qualify for Europe

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday despite their 3-0 home victory over Leeds on the final day of the season.

The Hammers, 6-1 for the drop at the start of the campaign, needed survival rivals Tottenham to lose at home to Everton but Joao Palhinha's first-half goal earned Spurs a tense 1-0 win.

Tottenham, who had been 40-1 for relegation ante-post, went odds-on to go down after dropping into the bottom three in mid-April.

West Ham kicked off Sunday's final round of fixtures at 1-7 for relegation while Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs were 11-2.

Sunderland had been expected to be in the bottom three at the end of the season but the Black Cats, 4-11 ante-post favourites for relegation, ended up qualifying for the Europa League.

Their 2-1 home win over Chelsea, coupled with Brighton's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, meant Sunderland finished seventh. They had been 20-1 to make the top half at the start of term.

Carrick's Red Devils 6-1 for title next term

United's convincing win at the Amex Stadium was the perfect way for Michael Carrick to celebrate his permanent appointment as manager.

Bet365 cut the Red Devils from 7-1 to 6-1 to win the Premier League next season, behind 6-4 champions Arsenal, 5-2 shots Manchester City and Liverpool at 11-2.

Brighton will be playing Conference League football in 2026-27 and Bournemouth, who drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, will be in the Europa League.

Departing Cherries boss Andoni Iraola led his side to a top-six finish, which was a 9-1 chance ante-post.

It was a day of farewells in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah marked his last Liverpool appearance with an assist at Anfield, where the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford.

But Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva's final game at Manchester City ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Europa League winners Villa were 8-1 for victory at the Etihad Stadium but England striker Ollie Watkins sealed their win with a fine individual goal.

They are 25-1 to win the title next season, behind 10-1 shots Chelsea, who will be managed by Xabi Alonso.

Champions Arsenal 6-5 for Champions League glory

Champions Arsenal named a second-string team at Crystal Palace but still ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke.

Palace are 8-15 to lift the Conference League – they face Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday's final in Leipzig – and the Gunners are 6-5 to dethrone 4-6 holders Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Champions League final.

Relegated Burnley and Wolves drew 1-1 at Turf Moor, leaving Wanderers bottom of the table, and a tough season for Newcastle ended with a 2-0 defeat at Fulham.

The Magpies are 40-1 in the 2026-27 title betting but doubts remain over the futures of manager Eddie Howe and several of his star players.

Hull's dramatic 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in Saturday's Championship playoff final means they join Coventry and Ipswich in the top flight next term.

Bet365 make the Tigers 12-5 to stay up and 25-1 to finish in the top half. All three promoted clubs are 4-6 or shorter to be relegated.

Premier League 2026-27 title betting

Team Odds Arsenal 6-4 Manchester City 5-2 Liverpool 11-2 Manchester United 6-1 Chelsea 10-1 Aston Villa 25-1 Newcastle 40-1

Odds from bet365 – 200-1 bar. Correct at time of publishing

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