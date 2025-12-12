Premier League Bet Builder tips: Joe Casey has two card tips for Sunderland vs Newcastle

When to bet

Liverpool vs Brighton

3pm Saturday

Burnley vs Fulham

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Sunderland vs Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Florian Wirtz to score or assist vs Brighton

2pts 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Alex Iwobi anytime goalscorer vs Burnley

1pt 13-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Granit Xhaka to be shown a card vs Newcastle

2pts 7-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Trai Hume to be shown a card vs Newcastle

2pts 12-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Premier League Bet Builder player tips

Liverpool vs Brighton

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool’s squad for Saturday's home clash with Brighton, but it could be another forward who is the Reds’ biggest attacking threat at Anfield.

Florian Wirtz has had a poor start to his Liverpool career but Slot’s switch to a midfield diamond should suit the Germany international.

He is yet to score or register an assist in the league but he has racked up a combined expected-goals and expected-assist figure of 3.4, the highest of any player yet to score or register an assist.

The 22-year-old could break that duck against the Seagulls, who can be leaky at the back and shipped five against Aston Villa and West Ham in their last two games.

Wirtz had back-to-back Bundesliga seasons of at least ten goals and ten assists before his arrival at Liverpool and this may be the day that he opens his account in the Premier League.

Burnley vs Fulham

Burnley have conceded 30 goals in 15 games and they could be on the receiving end of a few more when they host Fulham this afternoon.

The Clarets will be without Kyle Walker and Lucas Pires through suspension and the Cottagers may take advantage of a disjointed back line.

This will be Alex Iwobi’s last game before he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations and he could give Fulham a parting gift.

The Nigerian has had four shots on target in his last five games and is a tempting price to get on the scoresheet against a poor Burnley team.

Sunderland vs Newcastle

The first Premier League derby between Sunderland and Newcastle in almost a decade takes place on Sunday and cards are likely to fly at the Stadium of Light.

There were six cautions in the FA Cup meeting between these sides last year and Peter Bankes, who takes charge of this clash, has been one of the most card-happy referees in the top flight.

Bankes is averaging more than four cards per game and there are a number of prime candidates in this one.

Granit Xhaka is not one to shirk the prospect of a derby showdown and he has already been booked four times since his summer arrival at Sunderland.

Team mate Trai Hume was booked for a foul on Anthony Gordon in the cup game between these two and is likely to resume battle with the England winger.

Hume has been booked three times this season and could add to that tally.

Read more Premier League predictions:

Chelsea vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Liverpool vs Brighton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Burnley vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Arsenal vs Wolves predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Saturday December 13: Back our acca at 7-1 with bet365

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.