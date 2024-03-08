When to bet

Crystal Palace v Luton



One of the biggest tactical innovations in the Premier League in recent seasons has been the willingness of managers to afford players greater responsibility in attacking areas.

Crystal Palace have been a key proponent of this, with star pair Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze carrying the lion's share of the Eagles' attacking burden.

Olise will miss Saturday's clash with Luton through injury so expect Eze to be front and centre whenever Palace go on the attack.

Since taking over the reins at Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner has adopted a 3-4-2-1 formation that allows Palace's two advanced midfielders even more freedom.

Eze scored on his return to the side against Tottenham last weekend, continuing his productive campaign in front of goal. The England international ranks in the top ten for shots and shots on target per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in as many appearances for the Eagles and could take advantage of an injury-ravaged Luton defence.

The Hatters have conceded 22 times in their last six matches so Eze should fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet.

Wolves v Fulham

Wolves played some good football in their defeat at Newcastle last weekend and will be hoping for better luck against a Fulham side who have amassed just ten points on the road this season.

Injuries in forward areas have been an issue for Wolves, meaning Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has received more game time than expected.

The Frenchman has scored two goals and recorded an assist in eight Premier League starts since moving from French side Strasbourg, where he registered two assists and two goals in three league games.

The 25-year-old played up front for Wanderers against the Magpies last weekend and may reprise a similar role at Molineux on Saturday.

Bellegarde looks overpriced to score or lay on a goal for one of his teammates against the Cottagers.

Arsenal v Brentford

Arsenal’s first-half performance against Sheffield United on Monday was one of the most dominant of the entire 2023-24 campaign.

The Gunners were 5-0 up within 39 minutes, with Declan Rice netting the north Londoners' fifth goal at Bramall Lane.

The England international has scored twice and recorded three assists in his last four league games and he could be overpriced to add to that tally against Brentford.

The former West Ham captain has become Arsenal’s chief taker of corners, an area from which the Gunners have had particular success.

The Gunners' 18 goals from set-piece situations are the most in the Premier League and Rice has been a key contributor.

Brentford have conceded 11 times in their last four games and Rice looks a solid pick to either add to his own goal tally or play provider once more.

