Premier League: Arsenal secure Champions League spot as Newcastle and Nottingham Forest stay locked in five-team dogfight

A thrilling final day of Premier League action is in store as just one point separates five teams fighting it out for the remaining three Champions League places.

A goal from Declan Rice was enough to see Arsenal beat Newcastle 1-0 and ensure they kept their seat at Europe’s top table by finishing second for the third straight season. Mikel Arteta's side are 5-2 to go one better next term.

The Magpies, who would have leapfrogged the Gunners with a victory, remain in the dogfight but Eddie Howe’s side still sit third and know a win against Everton on the final day will secure their Champions League return and they are 1-7 with bet365 for a top-five finish.

Nottingham Forest kept their Champions League dream alive by beating West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium, but they still sit seventh and are out to 3-1 to finish in the top five.

The Reds withstood late pressure from the Hammers to secure three crucial points and have the benefit of knowing a final-day win will see them move up at least one place in the standings as they take on Chelsea, who sit one point above them.

The Blues beat a distracted Manchester United 1-0 on Friday to move up to fourth but a trip to a cauldron-like City Ground will not be easy. They could slip as far down as seventh should Manchester City and Aston Villa, who are 1-7 and evens to finish in the Champions League spots, win their final games, making odds of 4-7 for Chelsea to land a top-five finish seem short.

City will get a chance to bounce back from their FA Cup-final defeat on Tuesday when they host Bournemouth and a win will see them jump up to third and put them in a strong position to end a disappointing and trophyless season by securing Champions League football.

Crystal Palace’s shock FA Cup win means eighth is no longer a Conference League place, so all eyes will be on the remaining five European spots come Sunday.

