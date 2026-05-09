Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 10

Kick-off 2pm

Venue City Ground, Nottingham

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Nottingham Forest host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, just three days after a disappointing Europa League semi-final defeat at Aston Villa.

Forest had won their previous five matches in all competitions, easing their relegation fears, while Eddie Howe's Newcastle have lost four of their last five away games.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

2pts 13-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Best player bet

Harvey Barnes to have one or more shots on target

4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Dan Burn to be shown first card

14-1 Hills

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle preview

Nottingham Forest's Europa League dream ended at Villa Park on Thursday night but Premier League survival would be a decent consolation prize at the end of a difficult season.

Forest lost 4-0 at Aston Villa in the second leg of their semi-final tie, having ground out a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

Manager Vitor Pereira bemoaned his side's injury problems, claiming that he had only three fully fit senior players on the bench against Villa.

Key man Morgan Gibbs-White was unable to feature in the second leg but Forest cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves as they take on Newcastle at the City Ground.

The Magpies can empathise with Forest about traumatic European exits, having been thumped 7-2 at Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

Eddie Howe's men have also struggled on their travels in the Premier League so they may not be able to take full advantage of their hosts' Europa hangover.

The draw looks the best bet at the City Ground, despite the fact that Newcastle beat in-form Brighton 3-1 at St James' Park last weekend.

They had lost their previous four league matches although all of those defeats were by a one-goal margin.

Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth scored late goals to clinch 2-1 wins over Newcastle, who then lost 1-0 at leaders Arsenal after a tight contest.

Forest, in contrast, have surged clear of the relegation zone, making the most of a decent run of fixtures against out-of-form opponents.

They thumped Tottenham 3-0, Sunderland 5-0 and Chelsea 3-1 away from home, also beating Burnley 4-1 at the City Ground, but they remain hard to trust at home.

The Tricky Trees have won only four of their 17 league games on their own patch and may have to settle for a point against Newcastle, who are far stronger with first-choice midfielders Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton available.

Lively Barnes should test home goalkeeper

Newcastle boss Howe played down reports linking Anthony Gordon to Bayern Munich in his pre-match press conference but Gordon is not the only in-form winger in his squad.

Harvey Barnes is a solid bet to have a shot on target against a weary Forest side, having scored his 15th goal of the season in last weekend's win over Brighton.

Back Burn to bag early booking

Dan Burn was booked in Newcastle's last two games against Arsenal and Brighton and the England international is an eye-catching price to receive the first card on Sunday.

Burn was the first player cautioned at the Emirates Stadium on April 25 and he has been booked in four of his last five league fixtures away from home.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams to score has been a winning bet in all but two of Newcastle's last 20 games and Nottingham Forest's last five matches produced 19 goals.

William Osula to score or assist a goal

Newcastle's impressive young striker has scored in four of his last six Premier League appearances and had four shots in last weekend's win over Brighton.

Malick Thiaw to have one or more shots

The Magpies' centre-back averages 0.9 shots per 90 minutes this term and four of his five goals have come away from St James' Park.

Pays out at 15-4 with bet365

Key stats for Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle

♦ Nottingham Forest have won their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 12-2

♦ Four of Forest's last five matches featured over 3.5 goals

♦ Both teams have scored in 18 of Newcastle's last 20 games

♦ The Magpies have lost five of their last six matches

♦ Three of Newcastle's last four defeats were by a 2-1 scoreline

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Nottingham Forest 8-5 Newcastle 6-4 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle team news and predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White should return to the starting line-up but Ola Aina and Zach Abbott are doubts. Callum Hudson-Odoi, John Victor, Nicolo Savona and Willy Boly remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Jesus; Wood

Subs: Lucca, McAtee, Yates, Bakwa, Sinclair, Murillo, Ndoye

Newcastle

Lewis Miley and Tino Livramento have joined Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

Subs: Gordon, Willock, Hall, Ramsey, Wissa, Woltemade, Elanga

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle in the Premier League?

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle takes place on Sunday, May 10, and kicks off at 2pm BST.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle being played?

The venue for the game is the City Ground in Nottingham.

Where can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle?

Nottingham Forest are 8-5 to win, Newcastle are a 6-4 chance and the draw is 12-5 with Sky Bet.

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