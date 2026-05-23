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Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth in the Premier League. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, May 24
Kick-off 4pm
Venue City Ground, Nottingham
Competition Premier League
TV Sky One
Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City means Bournemouth will make their European debut next season but they are an ambitious side and they know a big win on the Premier League's final day could land them an unprecedented spot in the Champions League.
Nottingham Forest have been excellent since Vitor Pereira's arrival and will make life difficult for the Cherries at the City Ground. However, Andoni Iraola will be keen to say goodbye on a high and that may serve Bournemouth well on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Bournemouth to win
3pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth preview
Bournemouth will be desperate to end manager Andoni Iraola's tenure on a high note and they look worth backing to pick up a crucial three points against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The Tricky Trees are already safe and can finish just one place higher than their current mark of 16th position, but the Cherries have the greater incentive with Champions League football still attainable.
A big win is required, along with a defeat for Liverpool at home to Brentford, but it is not out of the question that those two scenarios occur and the south-coast outfit can at least hold up their end of the bargain.
Iraola's troops are on a nine-game unbeaten run away from home in the league and they have won their last three road assignments, against champions Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham.
Forest's talisman Morgan Gibbs-White may also be feeling a little dejected after missing out on England's World Cup squad and you wonder just how focused he will be on this end-of-season fixture.
Forest's eye may be off the ball while Bournemouth are focused on the top-five battle, and this looks like a prime opportunity for the visitors to pick up a win and send Iraola off into the sunset.
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Bet Builder
Elliot Anderson to be booked
Rayan anytime goalscorer
Eli Junior Kroupi 1+ shots on target
Pays out at 25-1 with bet365
Key stat for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
♦ Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine league games away from home
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth betting odds
Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Nottingham Forest
|11-5
|Bournemouth
|21-20
|Draw
|13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth team news and predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest
Murillo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Boly and Nicola Savona remain absent. Ola Aina and Dan Ndoye have both returned to training and could be involved.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Cunha, Netz; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Jesus, Gibbs-White; Wood.
Bournemouth
Ryan Christie serves the second match of his three-game suspension. Alex Jimenez remains unavailable due to a disciplinary matter.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan; Evanilson.
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FAQs
When is Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth in the Premier League?
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth takes place on Sunday, May 24, and kicks off at 4pm BST.
Where is Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth being played?
The venue for the game is the City Ground, Nottingham.
Where can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth?
Sky One is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth?
Nottingham Forest are 11-5 to win, Bournemouth are 21-20 favourites and the draw is 13-5 with Sky Bet.
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Published on inPremier League
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