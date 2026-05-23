Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24

Kick-off 4pm

Venue City Ground, Nottingham

Competition Premier League

TV Sky One

Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City means Bournemouth will make their European debut next season but they are an ambitious side and they know a big win on the Premier League's final day could land them an unprecedented spot in the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest have been excellent since Vitor Pereira's arrival and will make life difficult for the Cherries at the City Ground. However, Andoni Iraola will be keen to say goodbye on a high and that may serve Bournemouth well on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bournemouth to win

3pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth preview

Bournemouth will be desperate to end manager Andoni Iraola's tenure on a high note and they look worth backing to pick up a crucial three points against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees are already safe and can finish just one place higher than their current mark of 16th position, but the Cherries have the greater incentive with Champions League football still attainable.

A big win is required, along with a defeat for Liverpool at home to Brentford, but it is not out of the question that those two scenarios occur and the south-coast outfit can at least hold up their end of the bargain.

Iraola's troops are on a nine-game unbeaten run away from home in the league and they have won their last three road assignments, against champions Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham.

Forest's talisman Morgan Gibbs-White may also be feeling a little dejected after missing out on England's World Cup squad and you wonder just how focused he will be on this end-of-season fixture.

Forest's eye may be off the ball while Bournemouth are focused on the top-five battle, and this looks like a prime opportunity for the visitors to pick up a win and send Iraola off into the sunset.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Bet Builder

Elliot Anderson to be booked

Rayan anytime goalscorer

Eli Junior Kroupi 1+ shots on target

Pays out at 25-1 with bet365

Key stat for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

♦ Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine league games away from home

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Nottingham Forest 11-5 Bournemouth 21-20 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth team news and predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Murillo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Boly and Nicola Savona remain absent. Ola Aina and Dan Ndoye have both returned to training and could be involved.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Cunha, Netz; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Jesus, Gibbs-White; Wood.

Bournemouth

Ryan Christie serves the second match of his three-game suspension. Alex Jimenez remains unavailable due to a disciplinary matter.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kroupi, Rayan; Evanilson.

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FAQs

When is Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth in the Premier League?

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth takes place on Sunday, May 24, and kicks off at 4pm BST.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth being played?

The venue for the game is the City Ground, Nottingham.

Where can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth?

Sky One is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth?

Nottingham Forest are 11-5 to win, Bournemouth are 21-20 favourites and the draw is 13-5 with Sky Bet.

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