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Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Nottingham Forest face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, April 12
Kick-off 2pm
Venue City Ground, Nottingham
Competition Premier League
TV Sky Sports Premier League
Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were both in Europa League quarter-final action on Thursday and they meet at the City Ground for a crucial Premier League fixture on Sunday.
Forest, who drew 1-1 at Porto in the first leg of their tie, are scrapping for top-flight survival while Villa, 3-1 winners in Bologna, are in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Over 2.5 goals
2pts Evs bet365
Best player bet
Neco Williams to have two or more shots
2-1 BoyleSports
Longshot
Aston Villa to win 2-1
10-1 bet365
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa preview
Nottingham Forest benefited from an extraordinary own goal in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Porto but they cannot expect any gifts in the Premier League relegation battle.
A long-range back-pass from Martim Fernandes beat Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, helping a much-changed Forest side claim a 1-1 draw.
Vitor Pereira's decision to rest first-team regulars Neco Williams, Nikola Milenkovic, Ibrahim Sangare, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus underlined the importance of Sunday's home fixture against Aston Villa.
West Ham's 4-0 win over Wolves on Friday turned up the heat on survival rivals Forest, who must be more proactive against Villa than they have been in recent home games.
Their last five Premier League results at the City Ground were goalless stalemates against Arsenal, Wolves and Fulham, a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, whose winner came in injury-time.
Forest also lost 1-0 to Midtjylland in the home leg of their Europa League last-16 tie but the visit of Villa should be more entertaining.
Unai Emery took another step towards a fifth Europa League title as an Ollie Watkins brace fired Villa to a 3-1 first-leg win in Bologna.
However, the hosts had 19 shots to Villa's eight, hitting the crossbar through Lewis Ferguson, and three or more goals looks a nice price at the City Ground.
Emery's men lost 4-1 to Chelsea and 3-1 to Manchester United in the league before a comprehensive 2-0 home victory over West Ham.
Villa won January's reverse fixture 3-1 and, like Forest, they need to push for maximum points on Sunday.
The visitors would love to extend their advantage over top-five rivals Liverpool and Chelsea and they look far more cohesive in attack with Youri Tielemans and John McGinn back from injury.
Visitors should be wary of Williams' attacking forays
Forest full-back Williams came on at half-time against Porto but he should be restored to the starting 11 and looks a good bet to have at least two shots.
The Wales international averages 1.2 attempts at goal per 90 minutes in the Premier League this term and fired ten shots across his last three home games against Wolves, Liverpool and Fulham.
Villa could edge an entertaining contest
Five of Villa's first eight away wins in all competitions this season were by a 2-1 margin and that scoreline is worth a bet at the City Ground.
Both clubs had European away games on Thursday night, increasing the likelihood of defensive errors, and Villa beat Forest 2-1 at Villa Park last season.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Bet Builder
Aston Villa or draw double result
Nottingham Forest have won only three Premier League home games this term and fourth-placed Aston Villa enjoyed a 3-1 Europa League victory at Bologna on Thursday.
Both teams to score
The last four meetings between these clubs have featured goals at both ends and another open contest is expected at the City Ground.
John McGinn to have at least one shot on target
Villa's Scottish star scored twice in January's 3-1 home win over Forest and was also on target in last month's victories against Lille and West Ham.
Pays out at 3-1 with bet365
Key stats for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
♦ Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last ten home matches in all competitions
♦ Forest have failed to score in four of their last five games at the City Ground
♦ Only one of Forest's last 11 matches has featured four or more goals
♦ Aston Villa have won four of their last five games
♦ Three of the last four meetings between these clubs produced Villa wins in which both teams scored
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa betting odds
Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.
|Market
|Odds
|Nottingham Forest
|13-8
|Aston Villa
|8-5
|Draw
|11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest
Elliot Anderson is available after missing the Europa League trip to Porto due to suspension. Striker Chris Wood returned to action on Thursday but may not be fit enough to start. Jair Cunha will be assessed but Nicolo Savona, John Victor and Willy Boly are sidelined.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
Subs: Morato, Abbott, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, Bakwa, Wood.
Aston Villa
Winger Jadon Sancho faces a fitness test. Boubacar Kamara and Alysson are injured.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.
Subs: Barkley, Luiz, Digne, Torres, Bogarde, Bailey, Abraham.
Read more:
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Defences set to dominate
Sunderland vs Tottenham: Spurs can salvage a point
Chelsea vs Man City: Citizens should prove too sharp
FAQs
When is Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa in the Premier League?
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa takes place on Sunday April 12 and kicks off at 2pm BST.
Where is Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa being played?
The venue for the game is the City Ground in Nottingham.
Where can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa?
Sky Sports Premier League is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa?
Nottingham Forest are 13-8 to win, Aston Villa are a 8-5 chance and the draw is 11-5.
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Published on inPremier League
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