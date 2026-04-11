Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12

Kick-off 2pm

Venue City Ground, Nottingham

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa were both in Europa League quarter-final action on Thursday and they meet at the City Ground for a crucial Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Forest, who drew 1-1 at Porto in the first leg of their tie, are scrapping for top-flight survival while Villa, 3-1 winners in Bologna, are in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs bet365

Best player bet

Neco Williams to have two or more shots

2-1 BoyleSports

Longshot

Aston Villa to win 2-1

10-1 bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa preview

Nottingham Forest benefited from an extraordinary own goal in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Porto but they cannot expect any gifts in the Premier League relegation battle.

A long-range back-pass from Martim Fernandes beat Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, helping a much-changed Forest side claim a 1-1 draw.

Vitor Pereira's decision to rest first-team regulars Neco Williams, Nikola Milenkovic, Ibrahim Sangare, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus underlined the importance of Sunday's home fixture against Aston Villa.

West Ham's 4-0 win over Wolves on Friday turned up the heat on survival rivals Forest, who must be more proactive against Villa than they have been in recent home games.

Their last five Premier League results at the City Ground were goalless stalemates against Arsenal, Wolves and Fulham, a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, whose winner came in injury-time.

Forest also lost 1-0 to Midtjylland in the home leg of their Europa League last-16 tie but the visit of Villa should be more entertaining.

Unai Emery took another step towards a fifth Europa League title as an Ollie Watkins brace fired Villa to a 3-1 first-leg win in Bologna.

However, the hosts had 19 shots to Villa's eight, hitting the crossbar through Lewis Ferguson, and three or more goals looks a nice price at the City Ground.

Emery's men lost 4-1 to Chelsea and 3-1 to Manchester United in the league before a comprehensive 2-0 home victory over West Ham.

Villa won January's reverse fixture 3-1 and, like Forest, they need to push for maximum points on Sunday.

The visitors would love to extend their advantage over top-five rivals Liverpool and Chelsea and they look far more cohesive in attack with Youri Tielemans and John McGinn back from injury.

Visitors should be wary of Williams' attacking forays

Forest full-back Williams came on at half-time against Porto but he should be restored to the starting 11 and looks a good bet to have at least two shots.

The Wales international averages 1.2 attempts at goal per 90 minutes in the Premier League this term and fired ten shots across his last three home games against Wolves, Liverpool and Fulham.

Villa could edge an entertaining contest

Five of Villa's first eight away wins in all competitions this season were by a 2-1 margin and that scoreline is worth a bet at the City Ground.

Both clubs had European away games on Thursday night, increasing the likelihood of defensive errors, and Villa beat Forest 2-1 at Villa Park last season.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Bet Builder

Aston Villa or draw double result

Nottingham Forest have won only three Premier League home games this term and fourth-placed Aston Villa enjoyed a 3-1 Europa League victory at Bologna on Thursday.

Both teams to score

The last four meetings between these clubs have featured goals at both ends and another open contest is expected at the City Ground.

John McGinn to have at least one shot on target

Villa's Scottish star scored twice in January's 3-1 home win over Forest and was also on target in last month's victories against Lille and West Ham.

Pays out at 3-1 with bet365

Key stats for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

♦ Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last ten home matches in all competitions

♦ Forest have failed to score in four of their last five games at the City Ground

♦ Only one of Forest's last 11 matches has featured four or more goals

♦ Aston Villa have won four of their last five games

♦ Three of the last four meetings between these clubs produced Villa wins in which both teams scored

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Nottingham Forest 13-8 Aston Villa 8-5 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa team news and predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson is available after missing the Europa League trip to Porto due to suspension. Striker Chris Wood returned to action on Thursday but may not be fit enough to start. Jair Cunha will be assessed but Nicolo Savona, John Victor and Willy Boly are sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

Subs: Morato, Abbott, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, Bakwa, Wood.

Aston Villa

Winger Jadon Sancho faces a fitness test. Boubacar Kamara and Alysson are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Subs: Barkley, Luiz, Digne, Torres, Bogarde, Bailey, Abraham.

Read more:

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Defences set to dominate

Sunderland vs Tottenham: Spurs can salvage a point

Chelsea vs Man City: Citizens should prove too sharp

FAQs

When is Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa in the Premier League?

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa takes place on Sunday April 12 and kicks off at 2pm BST.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa being played?

The venue for the game is the City Ground in Nottingham.

Where can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa?

Sky Sports Premier League is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa?

Nottingham Forest are 13-8 to win, Aston Villa are a 8-5 chance and the draw is 11-5.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.